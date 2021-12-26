Business 101: How to Make Better Use of Online Meetings

Share this...

2022 is lurking somewhere over the horizon, and with it, an exciting new frontier of online business opportunities.

By now, you are likely well acquainted with the prospect of the online meeting. This does not mean that they aren’t still infinitely frustrating every now and then.

In fact, it takes a real commitment to master the online meeting, as there are so many hidden pitfalls to work around, not least of all those pesky connection issues.

In order to get more out of your online meetings in the future, here are some tricks, tips, tools, and techniques you may find handy.

Utilize Transcription Services

If you ever leave an online meeting thinking, ‘I wonder if anyone will actually benefit from all that information,’ you wouldn’t be alone.

It can be difficult to concentrate on the speaker, particularly when background noise, poor connectivity, and difficult audio comes into play.

To get around this eventuality and ensure that none of the information ever needs to be missed again, you might want to check out some great voice transcription software by Verbit, as this can help you record your speech in real-time, preserving the value of the information to later revisit.

This is also a wonderful way to support those who can’t benefit from audio at the time of the meeting, whether this is due to a connection issue or a disability.

Set Strict Time Limits

Meetings that run over time are, of course, annoying, but if it happens too often, it may be getting in the way of your employees’ ability to carry out their responsibilities.

This is potentially one of the worst possible outcomes for a meeting, as it not only impedes your employees from doing their jobs but it directly impacts your overall productivity as a business.

By setting strict time limits that you try your best to adhere to, you can ensure that everyone knows what to expect when they can finish, and whether or not they should go on that long rambling speech.

Leverage Screen Sharing to Improve Engagement

Rather than relying entirely on the power of your voice to get the point across, why not show the employees what you mean at the same time?

Screen sharing is ideal for this, particularly if you need to walk your staff through any complex and intricate processes.

Keeping up engagement levels is already quite difficult, especially at the end of a long day. Sometimes, looking for new avenues of interactivity to explore during the meeting can help you out in this area.

Meetings for the Sake of Meetings Don’t Work

Do you truly need to host that meeting? If yes, then you should check if it has these elements:

A point

An objective

A timeframe

A topic

If it doesn’t have any of these, there is likely little point in hosting it. Online meetings can be exceptionally valuable, provided you take some important steps to make sure they’re streamlined and, of course, necessary to begin with.