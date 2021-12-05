5 Ways to Boost Your Digital Marketing Game

Share this...

If you are an SMB owner in the time of COVID, that means you have had a rough time since the beginning of the pandemic. You probably think of yourself as quite unlucky to own a business in such struggling times for the industry. However, the more challenging the times, the better and more worthy the experience you gain. You know what they say, a smooth sea never made a skilled sailor. Therefore, this is a chance to grow. Of course, in order to grow, you actually need to do the work which is a challenge. In that respect, here are some aspects of your digital marketing strategy you should work on in order to tame the storm that is raging.

Keep it short and sweet

Every business owner thinks their online buying process is extremely easy. However, if you take the time and try to think as a customer, you may not agree with your initial stand. It doesn’t need to be abstract thinking, just remember some of your recent frustrating experiences as a customer, surely there are at least a few. Revisit those websites and try to relive the experience. This time, take notes of the negative aspects and after that, check out your own website. You will probably have some ideas on how to improve the process. People are either lazy or very busy and they will value services of businesses that have easy access. This is why you need to minimize the number of steps one needs to take in order to make a purchase and also keep it as clear and simple as possible.

Use social media

Most business owners would say they use social media. However, there is a huge difference in having a social media account for your business and actually using these accounts. There are also different levels of utilization of social media accounts. Although they offer a lot of potential for boosting your business, this does not mean everyone uses this potential in its total capacity. This is why there is always room for improvement in this domain. The number of social media users has never been higher. Take a deep dive into each social network you use and see how you can make the most of their services. Facebook is best for targeting your desired audience, Instagram is a great place to present your brand and what it stands for, while Pinterest is best for brand exposure. Also, make sure to link all your social media accounts to your website and make easy access your primary focus.

Optimize

It makes sense not to focus on the optimization of your website when your business is just starting up. Most businesses work hardest on reaching out to a wider audience and obtaining as many customers as possible. However, the number of your customers will plummet if it happens so that your website suddenly starts lagging and crashing. This happens to many businesses that don’t think ahead when it comes to predicting the number of users of the website. A website cannot function equally well with a small and a huge number of simultaneous users. It is understandable that many people do not feel this is important in the beginning when their number of users is still small, but this is something you need to have just before the huge jump in your customer numbers. Naturally, it is not expected of you to know how to optimize your website, which is why you should invest in responsive web design. Once you do, all that is left is to simply enjoy the surge of new users without any fear.

Value loyalty

Most businesses try to reach out to a high number of people and are glad to see those view counts jumping. While this can be a good sign and it is definitely important for many people to be aware of your business, it is even more important that they return to the website after their first visit and actually use your services. Hence, the number of conversions is what really counts. Of course, in order to achieve this, you can combine a number of strategies, one of them is appreciating loyalty. Create loyalty cards, but virtual ones, nobody likes having these in physical form, give special discounts for loyal customers. Send symbolic gifts to users that make more than a certain number of purchases, as well as special offers just for them. Send birthday greetings and personalized emails. Not only that these will let users know that you care, but they will also be more likely to buy more products when they see something that matches their interests.

Check out the competition

In order to run a successful SMB, you need to be aware of the competition. It is difficult and virtually impossible to look at your own business objectively, however, you need to try. One way to do this is to assign yourself the role of a customer and start investigating other businesses in the same domain as yours. You need to create a metric that will do the assessment instead of you in order to prevent subjectiveness. So, create criteria that need to be satisfied in order to consider a business successful and get to work. Register to websites, try to use their services and assess them. Read reviews and make your own. Finally, when it’s time to assess your own business, ask for feedback. Search the internet for reviews that already exist and make surveys after each purchase about the satisfaction of your users. Don’t forget to add the improvement section where you ask what you can do to make the process better. This will help you discover what your focus should be and see where you stand in your industry.

All in all, digital marketing is a broad term that offers a lot of room for improvement. This is why it is difficult to know where to start. However, if you work on these suggestions, your business is guaranteed to improve and customers will know how to appreciate your efforts.

Author Byline: Liam Collins is a tech pundit and Web enthusiast working at TuiSpace.com. He spends most of his time reading and writing about the current affairs in the world of information technology. When he isn’t working, he likes going for long bike rides and walks in nature.