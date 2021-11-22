Radware Releases Series II of Its 2021 Hacker’s Almanac

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

Offers threat intelligence on how bots, DDoS attacks, ransomware, and more are used to exploit supply chains, critical infrastructures, IOT devices, financial assets

MAHWAH, N.J., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radware®, (NASDAQ: RDWR) a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today introduced Series II of its 2021 Hacker’s Almanac. The three-part series is an infosecurity field guide for security and IT professionals as well as executive decision-makers with responsibility for safeguarding their organizations. In a lessons-learned format, Series II unwinds the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used by notorious actors in real-world cyberattacks, and shows how these TTPs map up to the MITRE ATT&CK framework.

The Hacker’s Almanac series serves as a cornerstone for helping organizations understand:

The threat landscape.

Why they might be at risk.

Their attack surface.

How attackers can target an environment.

“Understanding the objectives, tactics, and methods of malicious actors is an important step in an organization’s journey to a balanced security strategy,” said Pascal Geenens, director of threat intelligence at Radware. “By gaining a deeper understanding of their adversaries’ TTPs, organizations will be better prepared to detect, isolate, deceive, and evict threat actors who might be targeting their environment.”

Series II of the Hacker’s Almanac describes tactics and techniques, ranging from the reconnaissance conducted to begin an operation and the initial access required to gain a foothold in a victim’s network, to the execution of the attack, defense evasion strategies, and exfiltration. It gives examples of real-world attacks that targeted supply chains, critical infrastructures, IOT devices, financial assets, and more. And it goes into detail on how bots, DDoS attacks, credential stuffing, router hijacking, and other techniques and extortion tactics are used to exploit their victims.

“If there was one word to capture what organizations should expect from cybercrime in 2022, it would be ‘more,’” said Geenens. “More sophisticated, high intensity attacks. Smarter attackers with larger budgets. Increased pressure on supply chains and critical infrastructures. And bigger, bolder extortion threats. In short, the security community will have to be more vigilant than ever before, and organizations will need to make considerable efforts to keep their attack surfaces under control. The last two years ushered in a new dawn for cybercrime and info security, and it’s not going away anytime soon.”

Released earlier this year, Series I of the Hacker’s Almanac offers an overview of current threat actors. A copy of this report can be obtained here.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, Twitter, YouTube, and Radware Mobile for iOS and Android.

©2021 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/ LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.