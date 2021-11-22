Share this...

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) announced today its participation in the UK Government Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Digital Access Programme (DAP).

The Digital Access Programme

Through its Digital Access Programme (DAP), FCDO is now working with five countries – Brazil, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and Indonesia – to improve secure, safe, equitable digital access. Backed by UK Aid funds from the Conflict, Stability and Security Fund1, the DAP is the UK government’s largest ever overseas cyber capacity building programme.

The DAP promotes affordable digital connectivity while also building trust in digital systems and resilience to cyber threats. In this way, the DAP contributes to the FCDO’s global vision of ‘thriving, open digital societies powered by trusted technologies, with the UK leading efforts to uphold a free, open, peaceful and secure cyberspace.’

The Three Pillars of the DAP Pillar 1 focuses on helping the partner countries to improve digital access, reducing poverty and stimulating inclusive economic growth by bringing poor and excluded populations into the digital economy. Pillar 2 strengthens defences against cyber threats that affect governments, businesses and citizens, especially those particularly vulnerable to online abuse or exploitation. Pillar 2 is initially delivering 14 projects including helping the Nigerian police develop its digital forensic capability; delivering Brazil’s new cybersecurity school curriculum; developing Indonesia’s national cybersecurity strategy; and improving the South African police’s ability to prosecute cyber criminals and combat online child exploitation. Pillar 3 supports digital entrepreneurship through a network of Tech Hubs.

GCA is engaged under Pillar 2 working alongside KPMG and local partners, providing dedicated local resources and free tools from the GCA Cybersecurity Toolkit for Small Business across South Africa and Nigeria. Nigeria, for example, expects to see another 100 million people get online for the first time in the next five years. As they do so, the projects within Pillar 2 will help ensure that the cyberspace they encounter is more free, open and secure.

Overall, the ambition is to build a sustainable capability that allows national partner governments to better protect their citizens online or to defend their critical national infrastructure from cyber threats.

Terry Wilson, Global Partnership Director at GCA said ‘We are extremely proud to be part of the Digital Access Programme, a vital capacity building programme led by the UK government. The GCA delivers concrete, usable, and impactful solutions to help protect the millions around the world who are vulnerable, underserved, and without vital resources yet have everything to lose. Our involvement under this programme is testament to our commitment to make the connected world safer and more secure for all.’

Richard Krishnan, Programme Lead Partner, KPMG commented ‘The DAP is a way of helping middle-income countries keep pace with the changes brought about by the fourth industrial revolution. We are pleased to be working alongside the Global Cyber Alliance and including resources delivered by GCA in our work helping small businesses across South Africa and Nigeria.’

Jemima Hodkinson, FCDO Digital Access Programme Manager added ‘The GCA toolkit of free resources will enable South African and Nigerian SMEs to defend themselves against cyberattacks. Cyber security is a smart investment – cyber threats can impose significant costs on SMEs. We hope these free resources will encourage all SMEs to take the time to secure their businesses, and their livelihoods. We are partnering with South African and Nigerian non-governmental organisations to reach the widest possible audience for the toolkits, including priority groups such as female business owners or young entrepreneurs.’

1The Conflict, Stability and Security Fund cross-HMG ‘Digital Access Programme’ aims to catalyse more inclusive, affordable, safe and secure digital access for excluded and underserved communities in Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Brazil and Indonesia. Increased digital inclusion in the programme countries will form the basis for more thriving digital ecosystems that generate high-skilled jobs, opportunities for local digital entrepreneurship focused on country-specific development challenges, as well as potential partnerships with international and UK business aimed at mutual prosperity. The Digital Access programme will also focus on learning about sustainable models and enablers for digital inclusion. The learnings will be shared with key stakeholders and other partner countries, thereby amplifying the impact of the programme. https://cybilportal.org/ projects/digital-access- programme-trust-resilience/