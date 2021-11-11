Share this...

Online Scams Show no Sign of Easing Up, while Facebook and PayPal continue to Enable them and Profit from them! – Online scams… you know, and you like are one of the millions of weekly victims who fall prey to these savvy fraudsters who entice you to purchase goods online, only to realiez that you’ve been dupped.

Sadly, the methods being used are ever more elaborate and it is increasingly difficult (sometimes impossible) to get tipped off until its too late. For us though, what’s extremely frustrating from all of this is the fact that Facebook and PayPal are enabling fraudsters and even worse, these mega-companies are also profiting from these activities.

Here’s a scenario that is all too common – this is based on a factual, real online purchase scam that we were involved with errrr victim of, just last month.

Browsing Facebook and flipping through stories, suddenly, an interesting advertisement appears.

This particular ad looks very professional and legit, although, yes, it is touting an amazing deal which may even be considered too good to be true – sadly, this should have been alert number 1!!

Sadly though, facebook using some extremely savvy algorithms and machine learning to tailer ads to their users.

So, this is what happened, in a nutshell.

I am presented an advert on Facebook

hmmm, some golf clubs… interesting because I’ve recently been looking up golf club prices – yup, NO coincidence here!

I purchase a great deal (Apparently too good to be true) and pay for the golf clubs using my PayPal

Wait and wait and wait

I start googling and investigating the clubs I bought… UGHH looks like I may have been duped

I notify PayPal that items have not been received and also tell them about the scammer

PayPal notifies the seller that a complaint was lodged

Seller provides PayPal with a receipt from US postal service that shows that they mailed “something” to me and I receive a USPS notice on my phone

Nothing ever shows up to my home or mailbox

I go to the USPS office with the notice and receipt number

USPS confirms, the seller in question appears to have mailed “something to a post office box that was NOT my address – they cant reveal any more info due to privacy regulations BUT they do confirm the item was not sent to my address. USPS also confirms that the item sent weighed 3 ounces (ummm, not golf clubs obviously)

The seller now has in his posetion an official receipt from USPS that they mailed something to my name, although not to my address – They send this receipt to PayPal

PayPal notifies me my complaint case is closed because the seller produced a USPS receipt.

BOOM… simply put, I’m FUCKED!

BEWARE!!

The result here, this is a great scam and these people are manipulating PayPAl and even worse, PayPal is enabling these scammers to continue to screw people.

I proceed to withdraw over $3000 from my PayPal account because I no longer trust them at all. Sadly, this is all too common and it is obvious that scammers have learned how to use Facebook and PayPal as theyr tools to screw honest people.

Shame on you PalPay and Facebook!!

Beware of online scams and sales of cheap Taylor Made golf clubs. Contact information to be caution of and also be sure to report: