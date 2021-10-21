Share this...

Leading payments and software provider updates the fan experience with faster, more convenient ordering

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Appetize, now part of SpotOn, one of the fastest growing software and payments companies, has been selected by Anaheim Arena Management (Honda Center) in Anaheim, California, to power all concessions with cloud technology in advance of the NHL 2021-2022 season. Guests at the 650,000-square-foot arena — home to Anaheim Ducks — will order and pay for all food and beverage through SpotOn’s contactless platform that offers a complete end-to-end solution tailored to the arena’s needs, ultimately improving the fan experience with faster and more convenient ordering. Honda Center is SpotOn’s 57th major league sports venue partner.

“We are thrilled to partner with SpotOn, continuing our goal of improving the fan experience at Honda Center,” said Jackie Slope, Vice President of Information Technology of Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center. “This software upgrade allows for increased functionality of fan’s mobile devices including improved cashless payments that will enhance our speed and quality of service, getting fans back to the action faster.”

For the partnership, SpotOn deployed a full suite of omnichannel solutions, including point-of-sale terminals, self-service kiosks and handheld devices that offer tap or scan payment options, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as kitchen display systems.

Enhanced guest experiences at Honda Center are powered by SpotOn’s next-generation cloud technology, including:

Activate. The signature software is designed for order taking and staff productivity with a zero-training interface. It allows point-of-sale devices to switch seamlessly among stores, revenue centers, and service modes for maximum flexibility.

The signature software is designed for order taking and staff productivity with a zero-training interface. It allows point-of-sale devices to switch seamlessly among stores, revenue centers, and service modes for maximum flexibility. Integrate . The platform for stored value, inventory, loyalty programs and ticketing includes a developer portal, dedicated community resources, and a library of existing software integrations. Operators have full access to data and analytics to improve their bottom line.

. The platform for stored value, inventory, loyalty programs and ticketing includes a developer portal, dedicated community resources, and a library of existing software integrations. Operators have full access to data and analytics to improve their bottom line. Interact. The platform for self-service solutions and digital ordering options allows customers to use their own mobile device as a POS to scan and pay for items.

The platform for self-service solutions and digital ordering options allows customers to use their own mobile device as a POS to scan and pay for items. Connect. Management and staff have access to this web-based management portal designed to power multi-site operations, giving Honda Center a real-time management, reporting, and analytics platform that can be accessed anywhere, anytime.

“For years, our employees have attended some of the greatest events at Honda Center, which is a short drive from our LA office, and we’re thrilled to now power orders and payments for one of the most renowned professional ice hockey teams in North America,” says Wayne Scarsella, EVP of Sports and Entertainment at SpotOn. “Fans will experience a next-generation ordering platform that’s frictionless and convenient, so they can spend less time in concession lines and more time enjoying the games. We’re incredibly proud to have the Anaheim Ducks join the SpotOn family.”

As the world eagerly returns to live sporting events, SpotOn anticipates a transformation of the sports, entertainment, and event management industry requiring technology upgrades to meet the needs of a changing consumer. Digital payments and real-time ordering are powerful tools in supporting SpotOn’s commitment to helping these venues emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever with a fully integrated business management platform, complemented by 24/7/365 in-person support. With SpotOn, operators can welcome guests back with the confidence in knowing their technology partner is there to help them streamline operations, enhance the guest experience, and grow revenue.

The NHL season officially kicked off on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, with the Anaheim Ducks’ first home opener on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

About SpotOn

SpotOn is one of the fastest-growing software and payments companies with comprehensive, cloud-based technology for small, midsize and enterprise businesses in the restaurant, retail, sports and entertainment space. Known for its rapid innovation and industry-leading customer service, SpotOn offers end-to-end solutions including marketing and loyalty, website development, ecommerce, reservations, mobile ordering, digital payments, review management, and both retail and restaurant point-of-sale (POS) solutions. SpotOn has 1,600 employees and maintains offices around the world, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Mexico City, Detroit, Atlanta, Denver, and Krakow. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.

About Honda Center

Nestled in the heart of Orange County, Honda Center stands as one of the premier entertainment and sports venues in the country. Owned by the City of Anaheim and managed by Anaheim Arena Management, LLC, the arena is home to the 2007 Stanley Cup champion Anaheim Ducks, and annually hosts top-name concerts such as The Rolling Stones, Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, Kendrick Lamar, and the Foo Fighters. Since 2005, Anaheim Arena Management/Anaheim Ducks owners, Henry and Susan Samueli, have invested millions of dollars into facility upgrades continuously improving the guest experience at Honda Center. For more information, visit www.hondacenter.com.