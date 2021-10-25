Progressive web application (PWA) – should you choose it over native?

Share this...

Every year, the percentage of mobile in overall online traffic is increasing. To keep up with the evolving habits of their customers, the companies have to try making their apps mobile-friendly. Which approach to adopt when trying to reach out for the business opportunities coming from mobile traffic? Have a look at our comparison of progressive web apps and native apps.

In some sectors, business success is unreachable without application development. There is one thing that the big players on the market have in common – they do not ignore the potential of mobile traffic. Already now, it constitutes over 54% of the overall online traffic, and this number is increasing year by year.

Does that mean that to fulfill your business goals, you have to develop a mobile product? Not necessarily. With progressive web app development (PWA), you can deliver your customers a seamless solution that solves many problems related to using regular apps. The progressive web apps do not require installation, what makes them much more accessible than the native solutions.

What is a progressive web application?

PWA is still a relatively new invention, but many predict that this app development model will soon overtake the market. The progressive web apps provide the user with a mobile-like experience, mimicking the native apps. But, in reality, they’re actually web pages. Thus, they have to be launched via browsers.

Progressive web applications are a convenient alternative to native apps. They’re perfect for those with a limited budget, since they facilitate the development process. It allows you to provide your users with good UX adjusted to a particular platform without developing separate native solutions. There is no need to use various toolkits and frameworks that go in line with each platform. With PWA, you use one codebase – it saves time and funds and makes it much easier to introduce updates and fix bugs in your web application.

Progressive web application – is it worth it?

PWA doesn’t require installation – you can access it through the browser. Thus, it keeps you independent of the app stores. Your customers do not have to download an app that allows them to save time, memory space, and data. However, it creates dependence on the browser – and some, like Safari, are not fully supporting PWAs yet what may cause some UX issues. Also, while offline, access to most progressive web app functions may be limited.

Progressive web application development may be a great way to deliver your customers a mobile-like experience without investing in native application development. Progressive web development has many advantages but note, that such solutions have their flaws, too. They cannot access device native features, like, for example, camera, and their performance may be lower than native. If these aspects are not a priority for you, it may be a good idea for you to build your web app this way. Progressive web application development process is fast and fun – and can help you reach your business goals without exceeding the budget.

