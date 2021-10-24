“For years, customers have been asking us to deliver a great version of RealPlayer for their Mobile devices. Today, we’re delivering,” said Rob Glaser, founder and CEO of RealNetworks. “The RealPlayer Mobile app puts you in control of your media – allowing you to access and enjoy your video library on your PC, your phone, and your TV… whenever and wherever works best for you.”

The newest versions of RealPlayer for Windows and RealPlayer Mobile are tightly integrated so users can take their media library on the road. Users can now access, stream and sync their media even when not connected to their home network—making personal and favorite videos never more than a click away.

RealPlayer Mobile app enables a new way to share and enjoy your videos with others

Imagine going over to a friend’s house and talking about that hilarious video of you two performing in a talent show years ago. RealPlayer makes it a snap to watch it together. Simply open RealPlayer Mobile, and with just one click, access that video in your RealPlayer library across town on your home PC. Then, cast it to your friend’s big screen TV for all to enjoy, using RealPlayer Mobile. Now everyone can relive that funny act together!

Play, stream, and cast your videos to the big screen

Cast your videos to your Smart TV or to any Chromecast compatible device. Stream from RealPlayer Mobile or RealPlayer for Windows and enjoy your content with big picture and sound. Show and share your own personal videos to your friends in a new way, anywhere and anytime.

Easy and fast video downloads

Download videos from thousands of sites, including YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook! Tag videos on your phone with RealPlayer Mobile, and they will automatically be added to your RealPlayer PC library; or use the easiest video downloader in RealPlayer for Windows.

Effortlessly transfer videos to your PC and access your media anywhere. Stream. Sync. Download.

Take your media library on the road with RealPlayer Mobile. Access, stream and sync securely even when not connected to your home network – your videos are never more than a click away. Sync videos you’ve taken on your phone directly and seamlessly to your PC. Keep your content safe and accessible with optional Cloud back-up.

AVAILABILITY

RealPlayer Mobile is immediately available worldwide as a free app for Apple and Android devices in the Apple iOS App and Google Play stores. This newest version of RealPlayer for Windows is available for immediate download at: www.real.com .