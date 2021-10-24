Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

Emesent is honoured to be awarded the HSBC Award for Excellence in International Business in the Brisbane Lord Mayor Business Awards for 2021. The company is also privileged to receive a special mention for the ANZ Award for High-Growth Business.

“We’re so proud to be recognised as one of the most innovative businesses in Brisbane against such robust competition,” said Dr Stefan Hrabar, Emesent CEO and Co-Founder.

The Lord Mayor’s Business Awards are run annually to acknowledge the contributions of businesses and individuals in making Brisbane a vibrant centre of innovation and enterprise.

“These awards celebrate the incredible wealth of talent within Brisbane’s business community, showcasing the impressive innovation and creativity inherent in it,” according to Brisbane’s Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner.

Judged by a panel of local and national experts drawn from relevant business disciplines, the HSBC Award for Excellence in International Business recognises companies with outstanding performances in building trade with global markets.

Emesent was recognised for its impressive growth, building employee numbers in the 20/21 financial year from 48 to 82, and achieving a year-on-year sales growth of 250%. To aid their global expansion, Emesent has also increased its distribution network to over 37 resellers worldwide.

Operating in Brisbane brings Emesent advantages, says Stefan.

“Brisbane has a great Technology Ecosystem, especially in the area of robotics. Co founder Dr Farid Kendoul and I spent over a decade at the CSIRO Robotics and Autonomous Systems Group in Brisbane, researching what would become our flagship product, Hovermap. There is also the Australian Centre for Robotic Vision and the Queensland AI Hub, which we’ve had the pleasure of partnering with.”

Brisbane’s renowned lifestyle, with an average of 283 days of sunshine every year, makes it easy to attract the world’s top robotic talent.

“The sunny days allow us to conduct flight testing for R&D, and as part of the calibration process speeding up development and production.”

Receiving the HSBC Award for Excellence in International Business is a boost for Emesent’s ambitious goals, as the team celebrates their third year in business and has grown to over 110 employees.

To find out more about Emesent and their autonomous mapping technology, visit their website.

###

About Emesent and Hovermap

Emesent’s vision is to be the World leaders in autonomous digitisation of challenging, hard-to-reach places and assets. Founded in 2018, the company has since grown to more than 100 employees, with expertise in Robotics, AI, Machine Learning, and Data Analytics. Their flagship product, Hovermap, is a unique LiDAR mapping and autonomy payload which allows drones to fly autonomously in challenging GPS-denied environments to map and explore them.