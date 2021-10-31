Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

Hive Blockchain has purchased 10,400 units of Canaan’s Avalon Miners over two previous orders

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan” or the “Company”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that it has secured a follow-on purchase order from HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V: HIVE;NASDAQ: HIVE) (“HIVE”), for 6,500 units of its next-generation Avalon Bitcoin mining machines.

This new order by HIVE follows the two recent purchases of 4,000 units and 6,400 units of Canaan’s Avalon Miners in August 2021 and January 2021, respectively.

Mr. Nangeng Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canaan, commented, “The additional purchase order from HIVE further strengthens our working relationship. The consecutive deals are not only a testament to the quality and performance of our mining machines, but also demonstrate our effective client relationship-building efforts. We will continue to position ourselves as an important partner for HIVE as they accelerate their business growth. With our next-generation Avalon Miners as well as our quality on-site and off-site support, we are confident to achieve greater success with our clients in the crypto-mining field.”

Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of HIVE, commented, “We are pleased to be building on our strategic alliances with Canaan, a leading ASIC manufacturer, to achieve our goals and drive value for our shareholders, while executing on a transaction that increases our cash flow and green mining capacity. HIVE currently has approximately 1.2 Exahash per second (EH/s) of Bitcoin mining capacity, and with this new purchase, HIVE’s Bitcoin ASIC pipeline will be at 2 EH/s by December 2021, and 3 EH/s by March 2022.”

About Canaan Inc.

Established in 2013, Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production and software services. The Company’s vision is “super computing is what we do, social enrichment is why we do it.” Canaan has a rich experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, it released and mass produced its first ASIC Bitcoin mining machine. In 2018, Canaan released the world’s first 7nm ASIC chip, providing energy efficient computing equipment to the cryptocurrency mining industry. In the same year, Canaan released the world’s first RISC-V architecture commercial edge AI chip, further harnessing the potential of ASIC technology in the field of high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.