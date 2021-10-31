Share this...

Unique Program Focuses on Clients’ Operations and Challenges, Also Offers Specialized Career Opportunities

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced its industry certification program, Industry Edge, a unique learning certificate program for Armanino employees focusing on mastery of industry-specific knowledge and concepts.

Industry Edge leverages Armanino’s depth and combined decades of experience from professionals with firsthand industry experience, as well as from those who serve clients in those sectors as accountants and consultants. Recognizing the wealth of industry information and expertise held by internal industry leaders, Armanino’s niche teams joined forces with the firm’s Learning and Development team, a group of trained and credentialed educators, to create a certification program.

“Industry Edge puts knowledge in the hands of our entire firm and represents a significant investment in our commitment to become our clients’ most valued and trusted partner,” said Matt Chavez, partner-in-charge of Armanino’s Technology Industry team. “We’ve amassed vast amounts of knowledge and data through our deep experience within industries. By sharing knowledge more broadly, we ensure our teams understand every facet of a client’s business. Industry Edge enables our people to accelerate that understanding and see the world through our clients’ eyes. We’re walking the walk and talking the talk so we can get closer to clients’ challenges and help them prepare for the future.”

With industry education paths focused on the Technology, Real Estate, Nonprofit, Healthcare and Cannabis sectors, Industry Edge offers three levels of credentialing. Starting with the Practitioner level, employees undertake independent e-learning and must score 80% or higher on an exam. Next, the Specialist level builds upon foundational knowledge and involves case studies and research to demonstrate increasing mastery of industry concepts. At the highest level, Expert, Armanino’s team members work closely with clients and peers to further demonstrate expertise. Upon completion of each level, employees earn a public-facing electronic badge that signifies their achievement.

Programming at each level includes study centered around how companies in each industry operate and explores the industry climate and trends. Participants cover the industry-specific client journey and life cycle, with each level of Industry Edge curriculum diving deeper into industry subverticals.

In addition to providing clients with experts who have deeper understanding of their businesses, Industry Edge represents a first-of-its-kind educational opportunity for service providers in the accounting and consulting industry.

“Armanino’s service providers have a fantastic new opportunity to upscale their expertise early in their careers and give them the edge to attain their career goals,” said Kelly Gascoigne, a senior manager in Armanino’s Learning and Development team who helped create the Industry Edge curriculum. “We’re taking employee education to the next level and providing our people with opportunities to specialize in specific industries no matter what stage of their career they’re in or what services they provide to clients. There’s limitless opportunity for growth, development and career paths, all of which bring our people closer to clients. We’re really proud to offer such an exciting, collaborative and forward-thinking program.”

