All Seattle Film Summit content is now available online

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

SEATTLE – After a successful hybrid Seattle Film Summit we are excited to announce that all the virtual and in-person content from this year’s Summit is now online!

All the presentations, pitches, table reads, keynotes, and panels from this year’s Summit are now available to watch online until March 1st, 2022 at www.seattlefilmsummit.com.

For $20.21 you can relive or experience for the first time all the incredible content from the 2021 Seattle Film Summit. For every purchase, SFS will donate .21 to Africatown Community Land Trust.

The Seattle Film Summit brought together more than 350 attendees and showcased nearly 60 hours of content. Attended by regional elected leaders, students, filmmakers, writers and actors featuring the renowned local legend Tom Skerritt, Edwin Hodge of Amazon Studios’ Tomorrow War, and Emmy award-winning actress S. Epatha Merkerson from NBC’s Law and Order.

The Seattle Film Summit is putting Seattle back on the filmmaking map by bringing attention to local leaders that the importance of strengthening the creative economy is more urgent than ever.

“Film should be at the core of any creative economy,” said Ben Andrews, founder of the Seattle Film Summit. “But this is about more than just film. This is about building a community that is imaginative, vibrant, and creative solution oriented.”