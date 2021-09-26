Share this...

Strike’s API Enables Global Payments for Consumers, Marketplaces, and Merchants

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strike, the world’s leading digital wallet built on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, announced today the launch of its Strike API platform to serve marketplace and merchant businesses. Twitter will leverage Strike’s API to allow Twitter users to seamlessly tip with Bitcoin from anywhere in the world with any Bitcoin Lightning wallet and give U.S. and El Salvador users the ability to receive tips into their Strike account.

Twitter Staff Product Manager Esther Crawford announced the global launch of Tips and the ability to tip with Bitcoin using Strike in a Twitter blog post today. “We want everyone on Twitter to have access to pathways to get paid,” said Crawford. With Twitter’s Strike integration, a Twitter (in El Salvador or the U.S.) user can now receive a payment instantly and for free from anyone in the world.

Strike is available in El Salvador and the U.S. (excluding Hawaii and New York). People in the eligible markets can sign up for a Strike account and add their Strike username in order to receive instant global tips over the Bitcoin Lightning Network on Twitter. Strike can be downloaded from the App Store, Play Store, or Chrome Web Store. All Twitter iOS users will have the ability to send tips starting today. The Strike Tips integration allowing users to receive tips will begin to roll out on iOS today and expand to all users including Android over the coming weeks.

With the Twitter announcement, Strike is now widening public access to the Strike API through an early access program for marketplaces and merchants. Marketplaces can use Strike’s API to enable instant, global payments between buyers and sellers or fans and creators. Merchants can use Strike’s API to accept payments from customers instantly — a cheaper, global, and faster alternative to traditional bank or card networks. Any business interested in integrating the Strike API can learn more and apply for early access at www.strike.me/api.

“Today, we take a giant leap forward in growing global interoperability with the world’s first open monetary network, Bitcoin,” said Strike Founder and CEO Jack Mallers announcing the launch of the Strike API. He continued, “Today, with the Strike API one of the world’s largest internet companies becomes interoperable with the world’s largest global monetary network making payments everywhere in the world cheaper, faster, and unlocking a whole new set of payment use cases never seen before.”

Strike allows users to send and receive payments anywhere, instantly, for free. Strike is built on top of the Bitcoin network – the largest global, interoperable, and open payments standard. Strike believes that open payment networks enable universal participation in the financial system, ushering in a new digital economy with truly borderless money transfers. Strike leverages Bitcoin’s open payment network to offer users the first global peer-to-peer payments app and a novel bitcoin-native financial experience. Learn more at www.strike.me.