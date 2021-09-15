Amazon set to hire over 125,000 workers ahead of the holidays

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

Reports have it that giant tech company Amazon intends to hire 125,000 permanent warehouse and logistics workers in the United States ahead of the holiday shopping stretch, with the promise of higher wages, new benefits and sign-on bonuses for some of the jobs to bring “staff in a tight labor market.”

On Tuesday, the E-Commerce leader claimed that these jobs will have an average starting wage of over $18 an hour, and some of the roles will include up to $3,000 sign-on bonuses. Last week, Amazon confirmed that it will also start offering to pay four-year college tuition for most of its workers, which is a benefit that was being offered by Target and Walmart.

Retailers and logistics companies were finding it difficult to get workers and tried raising their wages and benefits in response to the staffing crunch. Back in July, there were over “879,000 unfilled jobs in the retail industry and more than 222,000 in the transportation and warehouse industry,” according to an analysis from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Amazon’s chief financial officer, Brian Olsavsky, said in July via casino online: “It’s a very competitive labor market out there. And certainly, the biggest contributor to inflationary pressures that we’re seeing in the business. We’re spending a lot of money on signing and incentives.”

Many companies are expecting a strong demand this holiday and staffing up as we enter the holidays. The retail sales this holiday season is bound to increase by up to 9% from last year, and e-commerce sales will be growing by up to 15%, according to Deloitte on Tuesday.

Walmart and Amazon will be hiring permanent employees to prepare for the holidays, while UPS, Kohl’s, Michaels and others will be hiring temporary staff for the holidays. Although Amazon is yet to reveal their plans for seasonal workers, last year they added 100,000 temporary workers.

Amazon’s business underwent a tremendous rise during the pandemic as people spent more time at home, increasing their purchases online. This led to the company adding over 450,000 workers in the United States ever since the beginning of the pandemic, and now they have over 950,000 US workers, according to analysis from jeux machine a sous.

To show its immense growth, Amazon took to the media on Tuesday to announce that it will be opening over 100 new facilities in September to pack and ship goods to customers, which includes regional air hubs and its fleet of cargo jets. Over 250 facilities have been launched by the e-commerce leaders in 2021, and before the end of the year, we might just be seeing more of them being opened. Amazon continues to grow at a fast pace.