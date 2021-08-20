‘TikTok Radio’ Launches Exclusively On SiriusXM Today

Sonically synched to the TikTok experience, the groundbreaking, full-time SiriusXM music channel will sound like a radio version of the platform’s “For You” feed. A talented and diverse group of TikTok creators including Billy (@8illy), Cat Haley (@itscathaley), HINDZ (@hindzsight), Lamar Dawson (@dirrtykingofpop), and Taylor Cassidy (@taylorcassidyj) will present music and share the stories behind the trends throughout each hour. Listeners can expect to hear trending songs from music’s next generation of rising stars, viral hits, throwbacks and whatever else the TikTok community is vibing to.

TikTok Radio debuts today with takeovers throughout the week from some of the most followed personalities and artists from the TikTok Community with “Creator Invasion,” which will feature appearances from Alex Warren, Ashnikko, Bella Poarch, Dillon Francis, Dixie D’Amelio, Ed Sheeran, Jack Harlow, Just Stef, JXDN, Lil Nas X, Loren Gray, Nessa Barrett, Normani, Spencer X, Tai Verdes, Walker Hayesand more.

“Our groundbreaking new channel with TikTok is a first-of-its-kind, capturing the pulse of the global music culture, vibrancy and vitality found on the entertaining social platform and recreated as a full-time music channel on live national radio and our streaming platforms,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. “The creators, who are also presenting the music on TikTok Radio, are deeply involved in the channel and will reflect the unique sound and personality of TikTok that is so enmeshed with today’s music culture and community. TikTok creators will be delivering new audio experiences for our listeners as they tap into the latest music trends on TikTok.”

“We’re so excited to launch TikTok Radio on SiriusXM, which opens up artists and creators like this amazing group of hosts to new audiences,” said Ole Obermann, TikTok’s Global Head of Music. “Now SiriusXM subscribers will have a new road to discover the latest trends in music and get a first listen to tomorrow’s musical superstars. The channel captures song-breaking music culture that creates so much joy and entertainment on TikTok through video in an all-audio format.”

Listeners will stay up to date on the moment’s most viral sounds with “The TikTok Radio Trending Ten,” a weekly countdown of the top 10 songs trending in the TikTok community, presented by the channel’s creator hosts. This show will debut on Fridays at 3 p.m. ET with replays throughout the weekend and will be available anytime on the SXM App.

Direct from TikTok’s ‘For You’ feed, TikTok Radio‘s resident DJs, DJ Habibeats (@djhabibeats) and DJ CONST (@erinconstantineofficial) will spin LIVE, simultaneously, on TikTok and TikTok Radio every week. They’ll mix tracks trending across the TikTok universe, with hand-selected songs Fridays and Saturdays starting at 7 p.m. ET with replays throughout the weekend and anytime on the SXM app.

“TikTok started as a place for me to have freedom to express my passions and meet people who were interested in creating a community around it. I started in 2019 for fun and it quickly developed into a platform for me to spread joy through motivational videos, teach about Black history and culture, and create impact by uplifting other creators. The app has challenged me over time to be limitless with my creativity and authenticity which has inspired people to make positive change in their own life. One of the things I’m most excited about for being chosen as one the first hosts for TikTok Radio is being able to uplift and encourage more people just as I do on my account. As a creator who makes mainly Black culture content, I’m especially excited to give voices to music artists, trends, and creators who are making a huge difference on the app and beyond. One thing I can assure listeners on TikTok Radio is that I will always bring exactly who I am without boundary.” — Taylor Cassidy (@taylorcassidyj)

“One of my favorite things about TikTok is that, musically, the platform isn’t just focused on one genre or style. In the spirit of that, my mix show on SiriusXM is going to be varied and fun – covering different eras and genres while staying true to my roots in hip hop. To be one of the first-ever mix show DJs on TikTok Radio is such an honor. So much new music is breaking on TikTok and putting people on to new music is exactly why I started DJing in the first place.”

— DJ Habibeats (@djhabibeats)

The launch of TikTok Radio follows the TikTok Tastemakers Series and TikTok Hits Playlist previously released on Pandora. Read the press release HERE.

TikTok Radio marks another part of the collaboration between TikTok, SiriusXM and Pandora to deliver access to groundbreaking programming, exclusive performances, special events, and some of music’s top and emerging talent to their loyal fans across each of their platforms.

Meet TikTok Radio’s creator hosts here: https://siriusxm.us/SXMTikTok

For all information on TikTok Radio and the channel’s creator hosts visit: https://www.siriusxm.com/tiktokradio