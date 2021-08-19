Ransomware attacks surge by over 150% in 2021

The report shows that:

Ransomware attacks are up 151% in the first half of 2021, compared to the same time in 2020.

In the first half of 2020, there were a total of 121.4 million ransomware attacks across the world.

The first half of 2021 has already reached 304.7 million ransomware attack attempts, making it the worst ever year recorded.

The United States is a prime target for most hackers, as the country has experienced 227.3 million ransomware attack attempts.