SymbianOne Mobile Tech, Cryptocurrency - Crypto - Bitcoin & Doge News

Crypto news tips and the latest on Blockchain, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Finance and trading

Home » Ransomware attacks surge by over 150% in 2021

Ransomware attacks surge by over 150% in 2021

by

According to the data presented by the Atlas VPN team, ransomware attacks are up 151% in the first half of 2021, compared to the same time in 2020. The United States is the most ransomware-threatened country by a significant margin.

The report shows that:
  • Ransomware attacks are up 151% in the first half of 2021, compared to the same time in 2020.
  • In the first half of 2020, there were a total of 121.4 million ransomware attacks across the world.
  • The first half of 2021 has already reached 304.7 million ransomware attack attempts, making it the worst ever year recorded.
  • The United States is a prime target for most hackers, as the country has experienced 227.3 million ransomware attack attempts.
  • The second most targeted country is the UK, as they encountered 14.6 million ransomware attack attempts.

Learn more HERE

Recent Posts


Featured FREE Resource: