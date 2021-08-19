Share this...

Flagler Beach, FL: cPass™, the only FDA EUA neutralizing antibody test, which is offered by Epitome Risk, is helping people understand how well their SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is working. cPass™ zeros in on the exact subset of antibodies that block the virus from attacking your cells, giving you critical information on your bodies true level of protection.

Epitome Risk is pleased to announce its team of doctors, immunologists, scientists, researchers and partners developed a test that you can take at home that will let you know your neutralizing antibody level in 24-48 hours. The test is FDA approved and has received COVID Emergency Use Authorization. Epitome Risk’s private lab has a protocol that allows you to take the test from the privacy of your home and receive your results in 24-48 hours.

“By now it’s clear that neutralizing antibody numbers do correspond with protection levels from COVID,” said Epitome CEO Lisa Wilson. The more neutralizing antibodies someone has, the more likely it is that they’re protected from COVID. Neutralizing antibodies are it and everyone needs to know their neutralizing antibody numbers.”

Epitome Risk’s test is important because Dr. Fauci and the White House released a study yesterday, August 18, 2021, showing that vaccine protection, or the neutralizing antibodies your body produced after you got your vaccine, decline after a few months. Once your neutralizing antibodies decline, your risk of COVID is higher. Epitome Risk anticipated this and worked with partners to develop a test for people to use at home so they can know their neutralizing antibody results.

“Our test will show you exactly where your neutralizing antibodies are,” said Wilson. “Not all antibody tests provide you with the same information. Epitome Risk’s neutralizing antibody test is the only FDA EUA test on the market that will detail your level of protection. You can order it online and it’s reimbursed by Flexible Spending Accounts.”

Epitome Risk exists to protect people. Our team is made up of people with families, children, friends and parents they love and want to keep safe. Caring for people and their safety is at the core of what we do and who we are. Epitome Risk’s staff of doctors, scientists, researchers, risk management officers are here to keep you safe.

About Epitome Risk

Epitome Risk is a leader in risk management, COVID-compliance measures, and safety support for corporate and professional sporting events, and television and film productions. Epitome Risk was looking for a neutralizing antibody test and began working with Genscript to tailor a vaccine response offering for their clients. CEO Lisa Wilson said Epitome Risk wanted to make this test readily available for people at home.

Epitome Risk is proud that the Company is woman-owned, and staffed with over 50% Veterans. Epitome Risk is a veteran-friendly company and prides itself on its veteran hiring initiatives. Epitome Risk’s Veterans Recruiting Program is involved with all aspects of veteran employees such as recruiting, onboarding, and mentoring transitioning service members.