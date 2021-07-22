Share this...

NEW YORK—tZERO, a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital assets, announced today that the tZERO Crypto app, a cryptocurrency trading platform, now supports Dogecoin (DOGE), USD Coin (USDC), and 0x (ZRX), expanding its cryptocurrency offering to a total of ten coins.

tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi stated, “Today’s announcement in supporting three new coins comes off the heels of the tZERO Crypto app update, which included higher buy limits, additional cryptocurrencies, and faster settlement times. We plan to continue to grow our offering, and improve the functionality and features of the app as we build out our unified product to trade all assets.”

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin is a decentralized, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency commonly used for tipping content creators on social media platforms. Founded in 2013, Dogecoin is based on a popular meme of a Shiba Inu dog. One of the key differences of Dogecoin is that it is intentionally abundant – there is no limit to the number of Dogecoin that can be created.

USD Coin (USDC)

USD Coin is an open-source, smart contract-based stablecoin that is backed by the U.S. dollar and issued by regulated financial institutions. USD Coin is a price-stable cryptocurrency – each USD Coin is valued at one U.S. dollar.

0x (ZRX)

Built by 0x Labs in 2017, 0x is a protocol that facilitates the peer-to-peer exchange of Ethereum-based assets.

Launched in June 2019, the tZERO Crypto App allows investors to buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Chainlink (LINK), Dogecoin (DOGE), USD Coin (USDC), 0x (ZRX), Bitcoin SV (BSV), Basic Attention Token (BAT), and Ravencoin (RVN). The tZERO Crypto app is available for download on iOS and Android devices. For more information, visit https://www.tzero.com/trade-assets.

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and trade on a regulated alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. For more information on tZERO, please visit https://www.tzero.com/.

tZERO is not a registered broker-dealer, funding portal, underwriter, investment bank, investment adviser or investment manager, and is not providing brokerage, investment banking or underwriting services, recommendations or investment advice to any person, and does not provide any brokerage services. tZERO takes no part in the negotiation or execution of secondary market transactions for the purchase or sale of securities and at no time has possession of investor funds or securities in connection with such transactions.

About tZERO Crypto

tZERO Crypto, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of tZERO Group, Inc. tZERO Crypto, Inc. and tZERO Group, Inc. are not registered broker-dealers, underwriters, investment banks, or investment advisers, and are not providing brokerage, investment banking or underwriting services, recommendations or investment advice to the users of the tZERO Crypto app. No broker-dealer affiliate of tZERO Group, Inc. is involved in the transactions and services offered by the tZERO Crypto App. tZERO Crypto, Inc. is licensed as an authorized money transmitter in every jurisdiction in which it does business that requires such authorization. tZERO Crypto relies upon third-party services to provide fiat and virtual currency custody services to its customers. See the legal disclosures and list of tZERO Crypto, Inc.’s licensing authorities on https://www.tzero.com/crypto-app/licenses.pdf for more information.

Investor Notice

Investors should note that trading securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, no assurance of liquidity, which could impact the price and ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. Further, an investment in single security could mean lack of diversification and, consequently, higher risk. Potential investors are urged to consult a professional adviser regarding any economic, tax, legal or other consequences of trading any securities as described herein.