MOVO® Launches MOVO Chain®, Upends Crypto Send and Spend

Users can cash-in a cryptocurrency’s real-time value via a Digital Debit Mastercard®, Peer-to-Peer Transfer, Bill Pay or connection to Apple Pay® or Google Pay®

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MovoCash, Inc., a California-based Fintech company, today announced the launch of MOVO Chain® by MOVO®. This technology is a cryptocurrency-to-cash (C2C) and peer-to-peer (P2P2P®) interoperability solution that upends cryptocurrency sending and spending by using a patent-pending blockchain solution to quickly convert stored value held in cryptocurrency into fiat currency (United States Dollar) in the form of P2P2P® digital cash tokens on a debit card.

“MOVO Chain® provides crypto to USD hybrid systems to create off-ramps for crypto users to be able to send it to others, spend, and have it land on a Debit Mastercard® for everyday living expenses,” said Eric Solis, CEO and Founder of MovoCash, Inc. “We see this as a tremendous opportunity that uses Bitcoin and Fiat currency hybrid to bridge the traditional saving and checking model. With MOVO Chain®, consumers can use Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies as their long-term savings and Fiat for their day-to-day payments.”

“We are proud to partner with MOVO who continues to deliver innovative and frictionless payment options in this rapidly growing industry,” said Eric Sprink, President and CEO of Coastal Community Bank. “MOVO Chain equips MOVO customers with a one-of-a-kind solution that enables them to convert and send cash value from their bitcoin or other cryptocurrency holdings, seamlessly.”

Cryptocurrency users located in the United States can convert and send/spend cash value via debit card to anyone with an email address or mobile number. This one-of-a-kind solution creates a hybrid model that gives users spendable crypto. To learn more visit www.movochain.com.

About MovoCash

MovoCash, Inc. is a financial technology company and creator of MOVO Chain® and MOVO ON-DEMAND Mobile Banking with End-to-End CONTACTLESS Payments. MOVO offers world-class digital banking, payment and blockchain solutions, customer support, security, convenience, low fees, fast transactions, visibility into spending, in one app. Banking services for MovoCash are provided by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC. Your MovoCash accounts are insured up to $250,000 per depositor through Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC. Download the MOVO App™ at the App Store or Google Play. For additional information, please visit movo.cash.