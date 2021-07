Coinbase Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

Remote-First-Company/PHILADELPHIA—Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today that it will publish its second quarter 2021 shareholder letter, including financial results, on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at approximately 1:00 p.m. PT. The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results at 2:30 p.m. PT that same day.

Starting on August 3 at 9:00 a.m. PT, all shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions to Coinbase management by visiting app.saytechnologies.com/coinbase-2021-q2/. This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings call. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

To register for the webcast, please use this link. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com. Following the call, a replay of the call, as well as a transcript, will be available on the same website.

Disclosure Information

Coinbase uses the investor.coinbase.com and blog.coinbase.com websites, as well as press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, our Twitter feed (@coinbase), our Facebook page, our LinkedIn page, our YouTube channel, and Brian Armstrong’s Twitter feed (@brian_armstrong) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Coinbase

Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. The company started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.