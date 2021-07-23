Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

This investment is part of $200 million commitment by Celsius to clean Bitcoin mining in North America positioning Celsius as one of the largest U.S. investors and miners in the Bitcoin mining industry

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 23, 2021 — Celsius , the leading global cryptocurrency yield-earning platform, confirms a $54m investment in carbon neutral Bitcoin mining leader Core Scientific , the leader in high-performance, 100% net carbon-neutral infrastructure and software solutions powering the world’s leading blockchain companies. Core announced yesterday its intent to go public via a $4.3B merger with XPDI .

“Exceptional companies like Core Scientific are leading the industry in carbon-neutral mining, setting the standard for energy efficiency in mining around the globe”, said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius. “We are thrilled to be investment partners and are excited to see the successes they’ve had this year, and looking forward to working together to grow our joint business in the future.”

This investment is part of an over $200 million expenditure in North American Bitcoin mining, positioning Celsius as one of the largest U.S. investors in the Bitcoin mining industry.