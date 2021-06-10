Timex Moves Into Spring/Summer 2021 with Multiple New Watch Lineups

“The Spring/Summer 2021 season is about strength and perseverance. This collection was designed with optimism and passion, building on our foundation, reimagining past eras and eliciting thoughtful interpretations of brighter days ahead,” said Giorgio Galli, Chief Executive Creative Director of Timex Group.

Arguably the season’s biggest addition is a total refresh of the iconic Waterbury Traditional collection where past meets future. The range features all-new case designs, new dials and a stylized Waterbury Watch Company motif throughout all the new watches in the range including automatic, quartz, three-hand, GMT and chronograph watches.

Adding to the women’s portfolio is the new Timex Malibu Collection with a splash of surf-to-street styling. Inspired by the colors of the ocean and the beaches of Malibu, this collection stands out with a playful color palette of coral and turquoise, perfect for that transition from spring to summer and available in select styles across the Q Timex, Waterbury Boyfriend Legacy and Transcend collections.

Expanding on the often-sold-out Q Timex franchise are new diver-inspired seasonal colors to meet consumer demand and compliment the original 1979 reissue. Also making its debut is the forthcoming Q Timex 1978 Reissue, delivering understated retro refinement and complimenting the December US release of the Q Timex 1975 Reissue, now available globally.

Timex will also expand its most popular offerings with a new red and black take on the popular M79 Automatic, and will expand the Navi XL Automatics with the timeless and archival trend of double-layer fabric slip-thru straps. fresh colors and styles are coming across Essex Avenue with its oversized 44mmcase, Harborside Coast with its rotating bezel and date magnifier and the Standard with classic looks and a traditional oversized crown — a nod to our original wristwatch.

Also, new this season is Timex Pay, powered by Tappy, a new evolution of secure contactless pay, simply tap and go! With all of the technology in the strap, no batteries or charging are required to use Timex Pay. Pair a Timex Pay strap with your favorite watch and your Chase Visa® Credit or Debit card for an easy way to pay without sacrificing your favorite looks. Timex Pay can be used anywhere contactless payments are accepted.

On the more progressive and future-focused front, Timex is still pushing into new territory with long-time partners and compelling new collaborations will continue to flow throughout 2021, including streetwear brands and avant-garde designers as well as all-American mainstays and nostalgia icons.

About Timex Group

Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately-held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch makers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of well-known brands, including Timex, adidas, Furla, Gc, Guess, Missoni, Nautica, Salvatore Ferragamo, Ted Baker, Versace and Versus.