London, June 15, 2021 — Monese , a European mobile money app, and Veriff , a global identity verification provider are partnering to provide enhanced and secure digital banking services for consumers across Europe. With this partnership, Veriff is adding an extra layer of safety and security to the mobile money app.

Launched in September 2015 as the UK’s first mobile app alternative to traditional banks, Monese provides truly modern portable banking services for mobile money accounts across 31 countries and in 14 languages. Through this partnership, Veriff will seamlessly onboard and authenticate the identity of Monese users to help the company meet KYC requirements, increasing the speed and accuracy of user screening while also preventing identity fraud.

“This partnership with Monese strengthens our position in the UK’s highly competitive digital banking market,” says Janer Gorohhov, co-founder and chief product officer of Veriff. “We’re excited to aid Monese in its mission to provide access to fair, flexible financial services and support while minimizing friction as we simultaneously expand our organization’s footprint in the UK via our customer base and team.”

Atul Choudrie, Chief Commercial Officer at Monese, “At Monese, we help people build sustained financial resilience, by providing access to fair, flexible financial services and support. Working in partnership with Veriff, we are unlocking new possibilities in delivering a safe and efficient onboarding experience that will help us reach more customers.”

Many of Monese’s customers are working in the gig economy, are self-employed, or living in a different European country to that in which they were born, and are not therefore well served by mainstream banks. Monese helps people build sustained financial resilience by providing access to fair, flexible financial services and support.

The new partnership with Monese further extends this mission as two Estonia-based technology companies grow their operations within key markets.

For more information about this partnership, please www.veriff.com and www.monese.com