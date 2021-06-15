FBI’s Internet Crime Center registers over 2,000 complaints daily

Share this...

Internet crime has been steadily increasing over the years as more people use the internet and hackers find new ways to attack vulnerable systems.

According to the recent Atlas VPN analysis, the FBI’s Internet Crime Center (IC3) registers about 2,331 complaints daily. The number of daily complaints was calculated by dividing a million by the number of days it took for cybercrimes to increase from 5 million to 6 million.

It took IC3 seven years to reach their first million complaints. However, the last million cybercrimes were recorded in only 429 days.

Of course, the increase in this number is not only because internet crime has become more common. Another reason is that people have become more aware of how and where to report such attacks.

Cybersecurity writer and researcher at Atlas VPN William Sword shares his thoughts on internet crime:

“Similar or even more vicious cyberattacks will likely continue as many people, and companies still ignore the rising threats. Examples of internet crime throughout the past years have shown that it is worth investing time and resources to counter threat actors and reduce cyber risks.”

Cybersecurity trends in 2021

The first half of 2021 has shown that cybercrime continues to evolve. Many ransomware attacks targeted huge companies, as this type of attack is a low-risk endeavor for hackers and an easy way to make some quick money.

One ransomware attack that stood out this year was the widely covered Colonial Pipeline attack in late April. Cybercriminals demanded a $4.4 million ransom in Bitcoin.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, phishing attacks were also prevalent among hackers. Threat actors sent out fake emails about stimulus checks or offered other financial help to people that suffered from the pandemic.

Now that vaccines have rolled out, many criminals see another opportunity to trick people into providing sensitive information. Criminals pretend to be government officials and offer to vaccinate residents sooner if they fill out documents with their personal data.