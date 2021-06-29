40 Cybercrime Statistics | 2021 H1 Report by Atlas VPN

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

The Atlas VPN research team compiled the most significant 2021 H1 cybercrime statistics to provide a precise view of the current cyber-threat landscape.

Based on the statistics, it is evident that both the volume and the sophistication of attacks grew substantially during the period under review.

The shift to remote work is largely to blame, as it provided a considerably larger attack surface for hackers to exploit. Also, unpatched personal devices, unprotected home networks, and reduced visibility for the in-house security team are some of the leading security issues.

Methodology:

The statistics are based on data from strictly reputable sources, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Federal Trade Commission, Kaspersky, Malwarebytes, and many others. You can click on the source of each statistic to explore the full report that includes extended analysis, references, and additional data.

Some of the main highlights include:

Blockchain hackers netted over $100 million in Q1 2021.

Ransomware accounted for 81% of all financially driven intrusions in 2020. The average cost of a ransomware breach was $4.44 million.

Phishing assaults affected 83%t of UK firms in the last year.

Google discovered a record-high number of phishing websites last year, with over 2.11 million, representing a 25% increase over 2019.

Over 5 billion records have already been leaked in 2021.

RDP attacks skyrocketed 241% in 2020. In 2019, the number of RDP attacks was 969 million, but in 2020, threat actors carried out an incredible 3.3 billion attacks.

macOS malware development surged by over 1,000% in 2020.

To see the full report, head over to: