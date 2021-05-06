Revealed: The Social Media Platforms with the Most Content Violations!

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

Donald Trump, Azealia Banks, and Wiley are all celebrities who have been permanently banned from social media platforms, for reasons spanning from harassment, copyright violations, to the spreading of fake news. They join thousands of other social media users who are banned, or have their content removed, each year.

Some social media platforms release transparency reports, enabling a greater level of trust between the platforms and their users. These reports detail user bans, content deletions, and more. The current conversation about online harassment, championed by footballer Thierry Henry, led online experts at Reboot Digital PR Agency to analyse these reports and reveal which social media platforms have had the biggest increase in content violations!

For the full results, including a regional breakdown of YouTube content removal, please see the Reboot blog post: https://www.rebootonline.com/digital-pr/assets/social-media-platforms-biggest-increase-removed-content/

The Results

Instagram is the social media platform with the biggest year-on-year increase of content removal. Instagram has only increased in popularity over the years, and the rise of influencers means it shows no sign of slowing its growth. Instagram has shown an increase in the number of posts removed by 427% (106,405,100)!

In second place is YouTube, with an increase of 135% for removed content in 2020. YouTube further broke down their removed content by country and Reboot Digital PR can reveal that the UK has seen the eighth largest increase in YouTube content removal at 135%, whilst the USA ranks 28th.

One of the biggest contributors to content demonetisation and removal from social media platforms, especially in the case of influencers, is copyright violations.

Following in third place is TikTok, with nearly 50 million pieces of unique content being removed in 2019, compared to almost 105 million in 2020 – this is an increase of 112%!

Twitter has shown the smallest increase in removed content, at only 0.65%. As well as this, over 20 blue-ticked accounts have already been permanently banned since the start of 2021.

Unlike Instagram, Facebook has shown a decrease in the volume of removed content – the largest of all social media platforms analysed, at 21%! Approximately 3 billion less pieces of content were removed in 2020 (12,433,370,000) compared to 15,675,330,000 in 2019.

Regional Breakdown of YouTube’s Content Removal

YouTube’s transparency report provides a further regional breakdown, allowing Reboot Digital PR Agency to reveal which countries have had the biggest percentage increase in removed content. The full results can be found on the Reboot blog post.

Top 5 Countries

Country Removed content in the period Oct-Dec 2020 Removed content in the period Oct-Dec 2019 Percentage increase of removed content Saudi Arabia 136,707 42,026 225.29% Turkey 272,124 93,575 190.81% Iraq 247,472 88,377 180.02% Brazil 865,420 331,406 161.14% Bangladesh 172,835 68,445 152.52%

———————————————–

Methodology

Using historic reports, they calculated the percentage increase or decrease in data available from the two most recent reporting periods between Jan 1 st – Dec 31 st 2019 and Jan 1 st 2020 – Dec 31 st 2020. For Twitter, the Jan-June 2019 was compared with the Jan-June 2020 report only since July-Dec 2020 has not yet been released.

These calculations are an approximation only of the data presented in the reports, and does not account for restored or appealed content, or data not yet released.

Percentages were rounded to the nearest whole number, with the exception of Twitter.

Historic transparency report data was not available for Snapchat.

We really hope you find this information useful. If used, we would appreciate a linked credit to https://www.rebootonline.com/digital-pr, who commissioned the study. These link credits allow us to keep supplying you with future content that you may find useful!