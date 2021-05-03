How to buy the best portable printer

Share this...

Technology has and continues to evolve the way we do all our simplest tasks in daily life. The need for printing papers is reducing as creating and sharing digital files has become quite easy. However, printers are still evolving and incorporating important technological advancements such as Wi-Fi connectivity.

While full-scale printers are being equipped with latest and better functionality, some substitutes are also making their way through the market such as portable printers. These printers can be as small as the size of your pocket. The best part? They have outstanding technology that enables high resolution and fast speed printing performance.

It can be a difficult and an overwhelming process to choose the right portable printer when there are so many options out there. In fact, all products are very similar to one another, making the decision even more difficult. To help you pick the right product for your home or office use, here is a quick buying guide:

Size and Weight

For portability of any device, be it your mobile phone or your printer, size and weight are essential features. It is important for a mobile or a portable printer to be lightweight and compact. You must check the dimensions of the printer and see if it will fit in your backpacks or not. Plus, there are some mobile printers that are so small that they can fit in your pocket or the palm of your hand. However, these printers obviously print smaller sizes of paper and have less functions/purposes as well. For this reason, you might not want to buy these.

Other than size, weight is another important aspect that determines the portability of a device. The bulkier the device, the more challenging it will be to carry it either in your bag or even in your hands.

Print Resolution

Print resolution is determined by DPI or dot per inch. This number is usually specified either in the manual or on the box labels. Ideally, print resolution is divided into three categories: low, medium, and high. 300 DPI is the ideal print resolution. The more dots per inch of ink are on the paper, the better the resolution. Advanced technology has enabled even small sized printers to provide such high-resolution print results. So, anything less than 200 DPI might not be good resolution.

Other factors also influence print resolution such as the quality of image and paper. A pro tip is to avoid scaling up the image, as that always expands the pixels from their original size and ruins quality. Meanwhile, scaling down is safer and does not ruin resolution a lot.

Power Options

Since you are looking for a portable printer, chances are you will be using it when there is no electric power outlet. Traditional printers are powered by electric outlets, but if that’s not available, then what other power options you have is extremely important.

Some common power options in these advanced technology printers include car adapter, USB power, rechargeable or replaceable batteries and so on.

Connectivity Options

It’s the age of wireless technology, so why would you want your printers to be wired?

To avoid carrying wires with you everywhere, or making a mess at your workstation, look for a portable printer that has more than one connectivity option. There are a bunch of printers with Wi-Fi connectivity and Bluetooth options as well.

However, you should always have a choice between wired and wireless connectivity. This is because sometimes Wi-Fi is not available or your smartphone's Bluetooth takes time for pairing. In such cases, wired option can come to the rescue.

However, you should always have a choice between wired and wireless connectivity. This is because sometimes Wi-Fi is not available or your smartphone’s Bluetooth takes time for pairing. In such cases, wired option can come to the rescue.

Number of paper and sizes

There are many “smartphone printers” that only print small sizes of paper, almost like a polaroid. A good example of this is the Fujifilm Instax Mini Smartphone Printer, and Canon IVY printer that prints only 2×3 pictures. However, bigger portable printers like the Canon Pixma TR150 can print larger sizes of documents, almost 8.5×11 in size.

The size of the document a printer prints depends hugely on your purpose and personal preferences. If you are getting the printer to take out some interesting and fun pictures, then the Canon and Fuji smartphone printer will do the job.

Final Note

There are some other important arrangements you will have to make after buying a printer such as buying extra ink cartridges, USB connections for power, and even the right size of printer papers.