Everything You Need to Know About Email Marketing

Email marketing is a hugely valuable technique that offers very high returns when implemented correctly. Businesses can utilize email marketing for a variety of different purposes, from promotions to customer relationship management. Email marketing is an effective technique that is both free to use and easy to implement. However, to ensure your email marketing campaign is as successful as possible, there are a few key considerations to keep in mind.

Email Marketing Needs Branding

It is important to avoid making your marketing emails sound too much like a sales pitch. However, there is a fine line between sending an overly sales-focused marketing email and one that is so relaxed that its intentions become unclear. The key to managing this complication is branding.

If you do not already have clear branding in your emails, you might want to consider using an email signature creator. This will help you to make your marketing emails more easily identifiable with your brand. In turn, this means that a customer can easily ascertain the intention of the email without relying too heavily on off-putting sale copy. An email marketing signature will also help to make your emails more personal, as they are sent from an identifiable individual.

Personalize Your Marketing Emails

The average adult receives about 120 emails every single day and will open between 20% to 40% of these emails. To ensure that your email marketing campaign is effective, you need your emails to be opened and read. Research has found that one of the best ways for ensuring that your marketing emails are opened is to personalize them.

You should take advantage of the power of the subject line. Inputting a customer’s first name in the subject line of an email is a great way to grab attention. You should try to use the customer’s first name in combination with a concise sentence in the email subject line.

It is also a good idea to personalize the content being sent in your marketing emails. This means that instead of sending all of your customers a marketing email, you break down your address book into different demographics. Doing so will enable you to send more appropriate and personalized marketing emails.

Optimize for Sales

Perfecting your branding and increasing the rate that your marketing emails are opened is only half the battle. For your marketing emails to be most effective, you will need to ensure that they drive real sales. To do this, you need to remove any potential barriers to sales, which means making it as easy as possible for a customer to make a purchase.

Every marketing email you send needs to include a direct link to a relevant product page. If you are not announcing news about a specific product then you should include a link to your website’s homepage. This is particularly useful when you are offering customers a discount code.

The purpose of a marketing email is not to push purchase on the recipient, with overly sales-focused copy. What you want to do is ensure that a customer has to put no real thought into clicking onto your website. Your aim is to try and make it as instinctive and enticing as possible, so a customer’s curiosity gets the better of them and they click onto your website.