Uwell Crown 5 Tank Preview – Top Rule?

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

The Uwell Crown 5 tank as the name implies is the 5th generation of the popular sub-ohm tank. Here at ecigClick we have Crown 1, Crown 3 and Crown 4. Review: Crown 2 has managed to get around us!

What do you expect from the Uwell Crown 5 tank?

Wow, the Uwell Crown 5 kit is definitely a great animal! It is 29 mm in diameter for a starter (1 mm larger than the crown 4) and has a capacity of 5 ml. Of course, this enormous diameter can contain an overhang of bubble glass.

Now I’m not sure if the coil or tank is compatible with previous Crown versions – this is not listed on the website. There are 3 reels to choose from:

UN2 0.23ohm Single Vessel Mesh (65-70W)

UN2-2 0.3ohm Dual Loose Mesh (50-55W)

UN2-3 0.2ohm Triple Loose Mesh (65-70W)

The coils also use the Pro-FOCS flavor technology that has been present on other YouWell atomizers for quite some time, but I would be lying if I said I knew what that meant – I know UWELL usually delivers tons of flavor compared to others!

Uwell Crown 5 Tank Specifications

Previously seen was the self-cleaning technique where all condensation was returned to the coil to be re-evaporated to prevent leakage.

The tank material is stainless steel and has a polished finish to polish it.

The airflow adjustment ring at the base of the tank is a custom-made vape for your choice.

A 90 ° bend of the top cap provides access to fill the screw port. A silicon control valve is also online vape shop provided to prevent leaks from the filling port when the tank is tilted upside down

It looks great, but is it similar to the Crown 4 except for the flush and fill port valves?

Will you upgrade to the Uwell Crown 5 Tank? Let me know in the comments below!

Kit included

Kit content is not specified for the character.

Size: 29 × 50.5 mm

Capacity: 5 ml

Material: Stainless steel and Pyrex

Variable airflow

Fill the top cap with a non-return valve

The reason why I compared this device to the HNB product is the weird white tip that looks exactly like the cigarette cartridges that these products use.

However, the white component is actually a drip tip or mouthpiece that is soft like a cigarette filter and biodegradable.

Inoki says the output is 7-9.5W with a 1.2ohm coil. Since they do not tell us which coil is installed in the standard pod, I do not know what the output is for it?

Here is an introductory video from the Innokin website.

Being a big fan of Scepter kits with 1.2ohm coils I think the Innokin EQ FLTR kit could be a game changer. Many smokers say they do not feel full of smoking by smoking.

Even though the soft cigarette-style filter tip is the edge of this kit!

I know what you’re thinking in the comments below!