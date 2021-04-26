Top 5 Benefits of Having a Mobile App for Your Startup

Share this...

Today there is a mobile application for anything: entertainment, communication, finances, restaurants, deliveries, shopping, and other online activities. App stores seem to be overwhelmed with offers that exceed demand. And yet, here are a few ways how you can enhance your business with an app.

Five Reasons to Develop Mobile App for A Startup

If you don’t have a mobile app yet, and you don’t even plan to get one, take a look at these benefits, perhaps you will change your mind by the end of this article.

Boosting: business, sales, customers’ curiosity

A long-standing marketing truth is that the seller should be where the buyer is. And recent research shows that more than 64% of consumers are more likely to shop using their mobile phone than other gadgets. Hence, the best way to promote your startup is to be on your prospect’s mobile phone.

Make your app interactive and engage your customers with the game: bonus points for short quizzes and reviews that they can spend on their next order. Give as many opportunities as possible to customize the application, while maintaining your corporate identity: you are for everyone, but you are recognizable.

Increasing: brand loyalty, customer satisfaction, conversions

In addition to the obvious increase in profits, you get several other equally important bonuses. The service decides everything: and if customers are happy with yours, they will recommend you to their friends and will come to you again, more than once. Make sure your app is as user-friendly, intuitive, and colorful as possible. The more care you take with the consumer, the more benefit you both will receive. Extra features of an application or loyalty program for regular customers will be a great addition to your services and products.

Reaching: more audience, new markets, business goals

The app also opens up new business opportunities. A wider audience in terms of demographic and age qualifications will make your brand popular, you can explore new markets and the needs of local residents. The rapid growth and development of a startup, of course, cannot be guaranteed, but the application will definitely actively contribute to this. In an era of high competition, it is not enough to be online, you need to be as close to the consumer as possible, and the application is the best solution for this. To differentiate yourself from other companies with similar services and products, you may need the help of programmers for a startup who are keen on your needs. Choose wisely, this is the key to your success.

Connecting: customers, society, world

There is no better way to understand your client than communication. There is no better way to communicate than an app. A modern brand is not just a name and a label on a product, it is also a philosophical message addressed to customers, society, and the whole world. The app is your rostrum, a platform with an open microphone through which you share your values ​​and synchronize with your clients. Feedback from customers is not only reviews or 5-star ratings for the order, it is also their comments, frequent purchases. So, give your clients the opportunity to speak up and be heard. And don’t forget to respond to their requests, questions, and compliments.

Improving: efficiency, productivity, interaction

An important function of the application: collecting data to analyze customer behavior, identify their needs and preferences. You can use the user journey, ask to fill out a questionnaire, or take a short test (with benefits at the end, of course!) Or hold a giveaway contest with gifts in the application, to collect more thoughts and reviews of your product. This will allow you to apply the necessary changes to improve your service and strengthen your business. Moreover, customer interaction can also be significantly improved by adding an entertainment element: make navigation and shopping fun, get a funny assistant (if your product allows it), stay on the same page with the client.

Besides, a mobile application is your own advertising platform, where you choose how, how much and which one to show: a recommendation or an advertisement. But remember that everything should be in moderation: do not overload the application with functions or interesting options, and even more so with advertising because your task is to get more satisfied customers, and not put an end to your business.

Please tell us in the comments if you have an application, do you plan to create it, and what options do you consider as key?

Author’s BIO: Louis Sawyer is a professional writer, editor and a web design expert. She loves writing about technology trends, web development, mobile games and business issues. Also, Louis works as a proofreader at Computools. Follow Louis on Twitter.