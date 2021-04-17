The five types of tech making managing remote workers easier

Share this...

Remote working is going to play a much bigger role in business following the enforced trial run during the pandemic.

With such a huge shift in the way that business is conducted, employers and managers are going to need to quickly learn some new skills and establish better processes for managing workers outside of the office.

The good news is, there are some useful technologies emerging, which should make this transition easier. Here you can find out about five key areas of your business where tech will make managing remote teams much easier.

Communication

Communicating effectively with people who are located in different places and are unable to meet face to face has never been easier. There are several effective apps available but the one that consistently comes out on top is Slack—offering a space to connect either one-to-one or in groups, as well as the ability to share files with each other.

Instant messaging apps such as this one are also a great way for employees to catch up, replicating those water-cooler chats and human interactions that are available in an office environment but are missing when colleagues are all home-working.

Collaboration

The idea of getting around a table to collaborate with colleagues might have seemed an impossible task for many people when the first lockdowns hit, but it wasn’t long before the Zoom Revolution happened and video conferencing suddenly became the norm.

Aside from the odd Zoom fail, most people have made the transition to video conferencing pretty smoothly.

Promoting productivity

Without being physically present to check on employees’ progress and monitor their productivity it can be difficult to see where any shortfalls are happening.

That’s where productivity management platforms come in. Platforms such as CoAmplifi can help companies capture in-person productivity and analyze task utilization, as well as support remote workers in planning their time and prioritizing tasks.

Bringing the office home

Cloud computing software effectively brings the office to wherever you are and to whatever device you are using; be that tablet, laptop, PC, or smartphone.

This software allows workers to access all the necessary software to do their job and access and share assets such as documents and images.

The biggest providers of this kind of software are Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud.

Training

Remote training software allows you to develop and deliver bespoke training in a flexible way, allowing employees to carry out their training at a time to suit them and at a pace that matches their needs.

Also known as Learning Management Systems (LMS), they make life easier for those responsible for rolling out training and enable users to log their training requirements and track how theirntraining is going overall.

The move to increased remote working will take some time to transition to and it will come with its own pitfalls; but it also has many benefits for both employers and employees, so it’s worth sticking with it.

Thankfully, the many emerging technologies which support managing home-workers will make that transition a whole lot easier.