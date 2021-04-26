TechJury Team Ranks Best VPN for Torrenting Amid Ongoing Pandemic

Share this...

Prague, April 30, 2021 – Techjury.net, a reputable site for unbiased reviews of software solutions, latest technology news, buying guides and comparisons, today released a new report on the best VPN for torrenting.

According to Deyan Georgiev, Techjury’s cybersecurity expert:

“Amid the pandemic and the continuous lockdown more and more people use P2P networks for sharing files, which can be dangerous and result in unwanted data leaks and privacy compromises. That’s why Techjury.net decided to extensively test the most popular services and find the best VPN for torrenting out there to keep online users safe and protect their privacy.”

To compile the list, the expert team behind the site extensively tested more than 30 services. The new report, which is available now on Techjury.net, further provides an overview of the best apps, as well as up-do-date prices and features.

The Best VPNs For Torrenting

According to Techjury’s release, these are the most trustworthy providers currently available.

PIA (Private Internet Access) – Best Torrent VPN for Security

PIA’s long track record can speak for its quality. It has customizable settings and free security features to boot.

Pros

Malware blocker and email breach buster

“No encryption” for increased speed

Port forwarding available on some servers

Cons

No free trial

No Double VPN

PIA Features

This torrent VPN vendor provides unlimited bandwidth and allows up to 10 simultaneous connections. It supports all popular OSs, and can be installed on a router.

It also offers:

Good speed

Encryption – AES-256, AES-128, “no encryption” option

Network: 35,470+ VPN servers, in 78 countries

Number of Tunneling Protocols – 4

No-Logs Policy

This VPN torrenting provider doesn’t store traffic data. But it does collect email addresses and payment data, which is normal.

Location Spoofing

PIA prevents IP and DNS leaks. Its default settings are also good enough to bypass firewalls.

Jurisdiction

The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Even though the US is a part of the Fourteen Eyes alliance, PIA stores no data of online activities. This makes it one of the best VPNs for torrenting.

Advanced Features

Kill switch

Split tunneling

Port forwarding

Shadowsocks and SOCKS5 proxies

Email breach monitoring

Ad tracker, and malware blocker (MACE)

Boxcryptor license (included in the 24-month plan)

Customer Support

Live chat, email, knowledge base

Bottom Line

Critics say PIA shouldn’t give torrenters risky options to balance cybersecurity and speed. But many power users gravitate toward this vendor.

It can be purchased for $2.91/month. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and a seven-day free trial for Android and iOS.

Surfshark – Best Torrenting VPN for Anonymity

Surfshark was founded in 2018. It didn’t take long for many to hail it as the best VPN for torrenting. It ticks all the right boxes, including supporting all major P2P clients.

Surfshark Pros

P2P VPNs

Hides VPN traffic

Operates outside the Fourteen Eyes

Surfshark Cons

Supports relatively few technologies

No free security features

Surfshark Features

This VPN torrenting vendor puts no cap on the bandwidth and the number of devices that can connect simultaneously. It also supports all popular OSs and Fire TV.

There’s more:

Speed – Decent

Encryption – AES-256

Server Network 3,200+ torrent-friendly VPN servers in 65+ countries/territories

Number of Tunneling Protocols 4

No-Logs Policy

Surfshark doesn’t record IP addresses, browsing histories, etc. However, this VPN for P2P saves emails and billing information.

Location Spoofing

Surfshark has ways to keep P2P download unnoticed. The TechJury team of experts confirmed that it conceals VPN traffic and circumvents geoblocks.

Jurisdiction

Surfshark operates in the British Virgin Island, which isn’t part of the Fourteen Eyes Alliance.

Advanced Features

Kill switch

Split tunneling (Whitelister)

Private DNS

Double VPN (MultiHop)

Obfuscation technology

Premium ID protection tools

Customer Support

24/7 live chat, email, knowledge base

Bottom Line

This VPN for torrenting has a set of functionalities for P2P sharing more than adequate to download and seed torrents privately.

It can be purchased for as low as $4.98/month. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and a seven-day free trial for macOS, Android, and iOS (annual plan).

ExpressVPN – Best VPN for downloading torrents fast

Widely regarded as one of the best P2P VPN vendors on the market due to its 11-year industry presence. ExpressVPN is the fastest VPN for torrenting that the TechJury team of experts tested.

ExpressVPN Pros

Torrenting available on all servers

Runs servers on RAM

Unconditional free trial

ExpressVPN Cons

Costly subscriptions

Narrow server fleet

ExpressVPN Features

ExpressVPN torrenting can be set on up to five devices, but there’s no limit on bandwidth usage. It’s available for all popular OSs, Kindle, routers, smart TVs, and game consoles.

Speed – Excellent

Encryption – AES-256

Server Network – 3,000+ P2P VPN servers in 94 countries/territories

Number of Tunneling Protocols – 5

No-Logs Policy

ExpressVPN asks for email and payment details upon signup. But this VPN for P2P does not gather any data about online activities.

Location Spoofing

The TechJury team of experts ran IP and DNS leak tests and ExpressVPN aced them all. It proved effective in defeating internet censorship.

Jurisdiction

ExpressVPN’s HQ is on Tortola, the main island of the BVI.

Advanced Features

Kill switch (Network Lock)

Split tunneling

Private DNS

TrustedServer technology

Customer Support

24/7 live chat, email, knowledge base

Bottom Line

ExpressVPN is great at balancing speed and cybersecurity. While it’s the costliest service on this list, it’s worth the expense.

It can be purchased for $8.33. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and a seven-day free trial for Android and iOS (annual plan).

Why Users Should Download Torrents With a VPN

Techjury’s report also focuses on the benefits of why people should torrent only with a VPN service. It won’t make users completely anonymous, nor will it protect them from viruses.

Here’s what good VPN for torrenting can do:

Bypass Geo-Restrictions

Mask Your Real Location – A reliable VPN for torrenting can spoof location.

Conceal Your Browsing Activity – The best torrenting VPN can encrypt DNS requests. The ISP wouldn’t know which sites a user visits.

Avoid Internet Throttling – Use a VPN that can prevent DNS leakage to avoid internet throttling attempts.

VPN providers that charge nothing are often a scam. People pay for the free P2P VPN service one way or another.

Paid VPN vendors generate revenue through subscription fees and add-on sales. Providers of free VPN for torrenting are usually sneaky about how they make money.

Below are the major dangers of free torrenting VPN services:

Traffic Data Leakage – Free VPNs aren’t as advanced, so they won’t hide IP address and DNS requests 100% of the time.

Undisclosed Monitoring – Vendors can keep tabs on browsing activity and sell data to advertisers. They also may contain malware.

Bandwidth Theft – Providers of free VPN for torrenting may heist bandwidth and sell it.

All those issues can be avoided with the right VPN service.

How to Choose the Best VPN for Torrenting

In an effort to further aid consumers, the TechJury team has outlined several key considerations for comparing vendors.

P2P Support – A good VPN is one that allows torrenting throughout its entire network or has dedicated servers for P2P file sharing.

Supported Protocols – Decent VPN for torrenting options use tunneling protocols that can deliver decent connection speed, stability, and encryption.

Server Network – The vendor’s number of VPN servers, their locations, and concentrations is important. Narrow networks are prone to usage overload, but large fleets designed with bad strategies could suffer more performance issues.

No-Logs Policy – Zero-log claims are not always true. Many providers of P2P VPNs may store personally identifiable information of users.

Jurisdiction – Knowing the laws and regulations surrounding VPNs at the location of the vendor’s HQ is vital.

P2P VPN data might end up in the hands of the most powerful governments in the world, so researching the laws is a must.

Advanced Features – Non-standard functionalities (such as kill switch, split tunneling, and port forwarding) determine the best VPN for P2P.

Pricing – It’s not just the plan prices that matter, but free trials and money-back guarantees, too.

Customer Support – The best VPN for torrenting provides insightful self-service options, responds quickly to questions, and is available when needed.

Investing in the best VPN for torrenting guarantees a stress-free Web browsing experience.

The website has also ranked the best VPN services for everyday use.

Techjury.net has a team of experts whose main goal is to make the Web a safer place by testing different services extensively. They help businesses, journalists, and all types of users to get the best and safest solutions for their needs. The site has earned the trust of more than a million users.

Source: Techjury.net