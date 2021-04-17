Taking Finasteride For Hair Loss

Share this...

Hair loss or male pattern baldness as it is medically known is a condition that affects a large proportion of men throughout some point of their lives. It is also sometimes referred to as androgenic alopecia and is believed to be accused through a combination of both hormonal and genetic (hereditary) factors.

Before You Take Finasteride

With some certain medicines out there not being suitable for everyone to take and with some requiring special care to be taken when doing so, it is therefore important before you even think about using finasteride that you do some research and inform your doctor about your decision. This is especially true if in the past you have experienced an allergic reaction to any other medication and if you are currently taking any other form of medication as finasteride may have an impact on it or vice versa. This includes prescription medications, complementary medicines, and herbal remedies.

All of the important details about Finasteride can be viewed online here – https://www.numan.com/hair-loss/finasteride.

Taking Finasteride

Just like you should before taking any type of medication, it is important to read the information leaflet that comes with it and has been produced by the manufacturer themselves. This should provide you with everything that you need to know about finasteride, including any side effects that you are likely to experience from taking the medication.

Remember to take just one 1 mg tablet each and every day, as instructed by your doctor. By taking it at the same time, it will mean that you remember to do so and the medication is more likely to take effect. The tablet needs to be swallowed whole, ensuring that it is not crushed or broken) with some water and it can be taken both without or with food.

If for what ever reason you forget to take a tablet one day then do so as soon as you remember. If it is not until the following day that you remember, then simply miss out that dose. You should never take two doses on the same day in order to make up for missing one.

Possible Side Effects

Just like most other medications, Finasteride too can cause some unwanted or negative side effects – although it must be stated that these are fairly rare. The information leaflet that comes with the medication will list all of the possible side effects that you may experience and what to do if they persist for an extended period of time. Some of the main ones include tenderness in and around the breast area, a diminished sex drive, the inability to get an erection, an allergic type reaction, and depression.

In some really rare cases, the decline in mood has led some men to either consider or act out incidents of self harming. If you develop these types of symptoms then it is vitally important to stop taking Finasteride altogether and to arrange a consultation appointment with your doctor for as soon as possible.