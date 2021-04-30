Share this...

The Online Gaming platform, Steam, surpassed an important milestone for the first time since it was launched in 2003. According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites US, Steam had more than 10K games on its platform for the first time in 2020.

Steam Recorded Just Under 25M Peak Concurrent Users in Dec 2020

Steam launched with an initial roster of 7 games, but since 2014, Steam has been offering well over 1000 games on its platform. In 2020, Steam had 10,263 games in its arsenal, a 28% increase from 2019. 2020’s full roster of games is also over 1000 more games than the previous record number of games on offer set in 2018.

The platform also crossed an important milestone by registering 120M Monthly Active Users (MAUs) in 2020, the first time the platform surpassed the 100M mark. In December 2020, Steam also set its highest peak concurrent users for the year with 24.8M users, which was also the highest ever recorded at that time.

CS:GO – Steam’s Most Popular Game Of 2020

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) was Steam’s most popular game of 2020. The first person shooter has been one of the platform’s marquee games since its release in 2012. In 2020, CS:GO recorded the highest peak number of concurrent players with over 1.3M. Cyberpunk 2077 was the only other game to break the 1M peak concurrent players mark.

CS:GO also recorded the highest hourly average number of players in 2020 with just under 650K. The next highest was DOTA 2 with just under 428K.

Rex Pascual, Esports Editor at Safe Betting Sites US, added;

“Steam has become synonymous with PC gaming and its status as one of the pioneers of the gaming industry gives the platform a strong and loyal fanbase. Despite the strong competition that has emerged in the last decade, Steam’s ever-increasing offering of games solidifies its place in Gaming’s near-future.”

