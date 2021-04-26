Latest Ally game gives dollar bills extra superpowers

Rewards will be delivered to health care workers on April 28, National Superhero Day

DETROIT, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — This National Superhero Day, Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is celebrating health care workers, the real-life superheroes who have bravely helped our country through the pandemic. The recognition program is part of a new, week-long augmented reality (AR) game consumers can play on their smartphones or tablets to turn a bill of any denomination into prizes, ranging in value from $10 to a grand prize of $50,000. To celebrate the launch of the game, Ally will deliver rewards to health care workers in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Detroit, two cities where thousands of people are being vaccinated each day to help bring light to the end of the pandemic tunnel.

Prizes will be delivered to the health care workers on April 28, National Superhero Day, by a team of caped crusaders visiting mass vaccination sites located in Charlotte and Detroit. The digital-financial services company has a large presence in both cities, including its headquarters in Detroit.

“At Ally, we’re constantly looking for inventive ways to help people think about their money differently and ask how it can work harder for them. Gamification is a great way to do that,” said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer, Ally Financial. “The benefits of our augmented reality mobile sweepstakes are twofold: by scanning even just one dollar bill, you’re not only experiencing your own money working harder, but you’re also giving back and rewarding an essential worker. It’s the perfect way to reward yourself and say ‘thank you’ to health care workers.”

By visiting ally.com/digitaldollar and scanning any dollar bill using a mobile device, players will be entered to win one of $940,000 worth of instant prizes, ranging from digital gift cards to streaming and food delivery services to VIP tickets to professional sporting events. Every player is also entered to win the grand prize of $50,000, awarded to one lucky winner after the last day of game play, April 30.

“Our Public Health staff have been working tirelessly since the beginning of this pandemic to protect Mecklenburg County residents and address the impact of COVID on the community. I am so proud of them and grateful for this recognition of their selfless efforts,” said Gibbie Harris, Public Health Director, Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

Additional images and video from Ally’s efforts on National Superhero Day will be available upon request.

