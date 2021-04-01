Introducing Neptune Wallet: A New Era for Cryptocurrency Wallets

Share this...

Neptune Wallet offers an industry-first multi-currency wallet with unparalleled insights from an advanced investor research terminal

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Neptune has launched a non-custodial wallet for cryptocurrency holders that reinvents how cryptocurrency is stored and delivers unparalleled security, scalability, and investor intelligence packed in a thoughtfully designed user interface. Neptune Wallet offers users an industry-first ability to manage multiple currency sets tied to different mnemonic phrases, all in one installation instance, thanks to new HD workspaces. This means that cryptocurrency investors of all levels will be able to store and access their currency in a single, easy-to-use place, available for Windows, macOS and Linux.

According to research from ARK, the number of digital wallet holders in the U.S. is now surpassing the number of deposit account holders at major financial institutions, representing a $4.6 trillion opportunity by 2025. Unfortunately, most wallets on the market today offer a limited set of currencies, poor security, and a confusing user experience that hinders wide scale adoption of cryptocurrencies. Neptune’s foundation takes an opposite approach, allowing users to engage with a wide array of blockchain experiences such as NFTs and DeFi applications.

“With Neptune Wallet, we wanted to modernize what we could do with a non-custodial wallet. Slack did the same for business collaboration, Netscape for browsers, and Robinhood for traditional investing. We want to bring the same powerful, yet easy to use, experience to non-custodial wallets,” said Connor Janson, Neptune’s Chief Product Officer.

Multiple HD Workspaces and Security

Wallets on the market today are typically generated with one private key or mnemonic phrase which means users can only manage one set of currencies. With Neptune Wallet, users can now manage different currency sets with different mnemonic phrases. This allows users to manage currency sets for different purposes and is especially useful for having multiple receiving addresses for account based blockchains.

Neptune Wallet is built from the ground up to be secure. Neptune Wallet encrypts each workspace’s seed phrase with Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) security by default, offering users unparalleled security. Neptune also requires users enter in a decryption password for every mutable action, such as sending or swapping of tokens.

To provide additional security, Neptune Wallet is a standalone application, reducing the attack footprint by decreasing dependence on third party applications such as web browsers. Neptune offers this secure experience across all available platforms: Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Design

Neptune Wallet features a three-panel dark mode design allowing users to quickly see a large collection of wallets, associated balances, and address information for each workspace. The interface also features easy-to-read information for each selected wallet so users can quickly view and understand transaction information, wallet syncing status, balances, and market pricing.

Neptune user interface designers went the extra mile to optimize for speed. Users will be able to quickly execute workflows, such as sending or swapping tokens, with optimized responsiveness and minimal animations that plague competing wallets.

Investor Real Time Tools

Investors today demand total awareness for the assets they own and Neptune Wallet delivers this experience from within Wallet. Neptune Wallet partnered with Blockmodo to deliver real time news from over 3,000 different sources. In addition, Neptune Wallet streams 2,500 subreddits, segmented by cryptocurrency, in real time.

Beyond news and community posts, Neptune Wallet also streams code check-ins for over 1,800 repositories giving users unrivaled access into the activity of blockchain developers. Investors can use this intelligence to stay up to date on big events like forks, protocol upgrades, or security issues.

Availability

Neptune will initially support eleven currencies (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, ChainLink, XRP, Tether, USDC, WBTC, Binance’s BNB, Compound Dai, Litecoin, and Ethereum) with plans for rapid expansion. New currencies will be added on a bi-weekly basis.

Neptune Wallet is a free download available for macOS, Windows, and Linux. To transform how you store your crypto, visit: https://neptune.so/download.

About Neptune Wallet

Neptune Wallet is a non-custodial, multi-hd cryptocurrency wallet for your digital life. Downloads are available for Windows, macOS, and Linux.