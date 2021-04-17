Does Rogaine Work For Hereditary Hair Loss?

Share this...

For those men who are losing their hair and have already done a bit of research into forms of treatment, then it is likely that they have already heard about Rogaine. This is a highly popular product that can be purchased over the counter in order to treat both female and male pattern baldness – sometimes also referred to as androgenetic alopecia. The online clinic, Numan, sells Rogaine – check them out here.

The proof that Rogaine is successful in treating hair loss has been evidenced through a number of clinical trials. However, this is only true if it is used as instructed and if used only for certain forms of baldness. From your very first application of Rogaine, it can take as long as 4 months before you are able to see any visible signs. In order to achieve hair regrowth, Rogaine must be used continuously.

How It Works

Rogaine works by opening up (dilating) blood vessels, which is why it is considered a vasodilator. This is as much as is known, with the exact workings of the ingredients inside of it being somewhat unclear. Scientists believe that it may be down to the enlarging effect that it has on hair follicles, thus increasing the growth stage of hair. By having more hair follicles growing, it is likely that there will be a greater level of coverage over your head.

Possible Side Effects

Although Rogaine is considered to be a safe treatment, it can cause some very mild symptoms that are not seen as serious. The more common ones include changes to the color and texture of the hair on your head, irritation to the scalp, and hair growing in adjacent areas, like the forehead.

When using Rogaine, it is important to be very careful to ensure that it does not go anywhere near your eyes. In any unfortunate instance where you do get some in there, make sure that you immediately begin to start rinsing them with plenty of cold water.

Some of the more dangerous side effects (these are very rare) include chest pain, dizziness or faintness, swelling of the feet or hands, and unexplained sudden weight gain. If you are unfortunate enough to experience any of these then it is important that you get in contact with your doctor immediately and cease using Rogaine.

It is not uncommon, during the first few weeks of using Rogaine, that you may experience some shedding of your hair. This is completely normal and occurs as a result of old hair being pushed out in order to make way for the new hair that is going to come.

Summary

Although Rogaine has been shown to be effective for the regrowth of hair, it does come with some certain caveats placed on it. For instance, it only works on those people who are experiencing hereditary hair loss and not hair loss from a result of stress or a medical condition.

If you do not see any visible results after 4 months of use, then you should seek the advice of your doctor.