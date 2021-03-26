Switch skies and more with new Photo Studio 11 by inPixio

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

inPixio has launched version 11 of its Photo Studio editing software for Windows. Photo Studio now includes easy sky replacement that can instantly boost a photo. The new version also features major upgrades to the popular photomontage and erasing tools. Photo Studio 11 reflects inPixio’s aim of creating a photo editor that is easy and fun to use.

Instant transformation with sky replacement

The new inPixio® Sky Replacement feature makes it possible to switch the sky in a photo. Users can replace a grey, overcast sky with a sunny blue one. Or they can add drama to picture with a stunning sunset, for example. The sky replacer doesn’t simply cut and paste the sky, it automatically adjusts the entire photo to fit the new atmosphere.

Faster and more precise editing with tool upgrades

Removing backgrounds and objects from a photo and combining images in a photomontage are the most popular edits in Photo Studio. In Version 11, the Erase, Cut-out and Photomontage tools have been improved to make these edits even smoother. Specifically, Photo Studio 11 offers:

Up to 7 x faster erasing of distracting objects.

More accurate subject cut-out thanks to edge enhancement.

New background blurring tool for portrait photos.

New content for creating fun photomontages.

An all-round editing experience with simplicity at its core

Running through all the improvements in Photo Studio 11 is inPixio’s belief that photo editing can be both simple and fun. The new version brings all editing tools together in a single workspace. It also provides a new easy mode, with direct access to the most essential tools for everyday editing.

“Photo editing software can seem quite intimidating for beginners, so we are focused on developing tools that are both useful and user-friendly,” said Manuel Coelho, Director of Development at inPixio. “Photo Studio 11 not only provides great new features, it’s making photo editing easier than ever.”

Availability

inPixio Photo Studio 11 is available to buy now through the inPixio and Avanquest websites. Pricing starts from US$49.99.

About inPixio

inPixio develops user-friendly photo software applications that make high-end editing tools accessible to general users. In addition to Photo Studio, the brand offers software for photo enlargement and focus correction, as well as an HDR editing range. It also develops a range of free online tools.

inPixio is a brand of Avanquest Software, an international software company with its headquarters in Paris, France.

Links

Photo Studio Presentation Video: https://youtu.be/GEt1QRq9gT8

inPixio Website: https://www.inpixio.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InPixio/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/InPixioPhoto