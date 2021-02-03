SiriusXM Announces Extensive Super Bowl LV Programming Lineup Featuring On-Site and Virtual Coverage

Share this...

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 — SiriusXM today announced its extensive programming schedule for the week of Super Bowl LV. Befitting what is one of the biggest events on the sports and cultural calendars,

SiriusXM will again deliver an exceptional level of coverage for fans nationwide, featuring multiple broadcasts of the game, live broadcasts from Tampa, FL and a wide-ranging schedule of specials – across SiriusXM’s sports, entertainment and music channels – that will virtually bring the excitement of Radio Row and Super Bowl week into people’s homes and cars across the country.

– Multiple play-by-play broadcasts of Super Bowl LV live on February 7

– Special week-long pop-up channel – Super Bowl LV Radio – available now

– SiriusXM to bring a virtual Radio Row to the fans, with its sports, entertainment and music channels airing Super Bowl focused programming leading up to the game

– Listeners can tune in to special programming from Kevin Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz, Kenny Chesney, Brett Favre, Larry the Cable Guy, Joel and Victoria Osteen, former Super Bowl MVPs Phil Simms and Joe Flacco, Doug Flutie, Sway Calloway, Charles Woodson and others

On Super Bowl Sunday, February 7 (6:30 pm ET), SiriusXM will offer multiple live broadcasts of Super Bowl LV. Listeners can tune in to the Kansas City Chiefs team broadcast, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team broadcast, the Westwood One national radio broadcast and a Spanish-language broadcast. All broadcasts are available to subscribers on their SiriusXM radios and on the SiriusXM app.

SiriusXM’s 24/7 NFL channel – SiriusXM NFL Radio (channel 88) – is offering exceptional coverage and analysis of the game throughout Super Bowl Week, with a daily lineup of shows hosted by some of the most knowledgeable voices in the game. Former NFL quarterback Jim Miller and former NFL front office executive Pat Kirwan, whose show Movin’ The Chains airs every weekday from 3:00-7:00 pm ET, will broadcast live from the Tampa Convention Center on Thursday and Friday.

SiriusXM NFL Radio voices who are hosting their shows from their homes throughout Super Bowl Week include Hall of Famers Gil Brandt, Tim Brown and Bill Polian, as well as former executives, coaches and players including Mark Dominik, Charlie Weis, Solomon Wilcots, Erik Coleman, David Diehl, Bruce Gradkowski, Torry Holt, Brad Hopkins, Ed McCaffrey, Kirk Morrison and Brady Quinn. Listeners will also get live coverage of Super Bowl Week events as well as live postgame coverage from the stadium after the game.

SiriusXM has also launched a special weeklong pop-up channel – Super Bowl LV Radio, channel 104 – airing now through Sunday, February 7, and available on SiriusXM radios and on the SiriusXM app. The channel features a daily show hosted by former NFL quarterback Danny Kanell live from Tampa, and is the home for highlights from the best programming happening across several SiriusXM channels during Super Bowl Week. It is also airing replays of past Super Bowls, coverage of NFL news and press conferences, and episodes of the Tampa Bay 55 Podcast.

In the days leading up to the game, Super Bowl LV Radio will be the place for listeners across the country to catch the one-of-a-kind convergence of sports and celebrity that takes place on the SiriusXM set on Radio Row each year. Marquee shows and hosts from across the SiriusXM spectrum can be heard on Super Bowl LV Radio and other SiriusXM channels, and video clips from these shows can be seen on the SiriusXM app.

“The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events on the calendar and we have another great and highly anticipated matchup to look forward to on February 7,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “Though the Super Bowl Week experience is different this year, SiriusXM is going to cover the game and the days leading up to it the way we always do. Fans will get the best coverage of the biggest game of the NFL season and everything happening with the Chiefs and the Buccaneers on our channels. Our “virtual radio row” programming will feature some of our biggest stars and will deliver the excitement of Super Bowl Week across the worlds of entertainment, music and sports so that people can experience the unique buzz that takes place every year in the Super Bowl city from wherever they are across the country.”

For more info and show times on SiriusXM visit: siriusxm.com/super-bowl.

SiriusXM’s “Virtual Radio Row” highlights, which will air Thursday, Friday and throughout the weekend, will include the following:

Kevin Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz will host a special edition of their SiriusXM show, Straight From The Hart, from Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio channel, with guests Travis Kelce , Jimmy Kimmel , Jalen Ramsey , Don Cheadle and Reggie Bush .

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre will join co-host Bruce Murray to host a special town hall edition of his SiriusXM NFL Radio show with special guests Kenny Chesney and Nick Saban .

Larry the Cable Guy will host a pre-Super Bowl edition of The Weekly Roundup with special guests, on Jeff & Larry’s Comedy Roundup channel.

Super Bowl LV Radio will feature music specials with some of football’s biggest stars from two of our popular artist channels: No Shoes Radio will take over Super Bowl LV Radio with country superstar/songwriter Kenny Chesney voicing the content. NSR’s special will include DJ sessions from Chesney’s good friends Peyton Manning , Eli Manning , Brett Favre , and Erin Andrews , who have all been part of NSR’s “Poets & Pirates DJ Sessions.” Radio Margaritaville will also produce a special, featuring special guests including Rick Neuheisel , Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, Pat Kirwan and others.



Listeners can hear the Foo Fighters performing a live set from the SiriusXM Garage in Los Angeles , the city that will host next year’s Super Bowl LVI, on the all new limited-engagement channel, Foo Fighters Radio.

Joel and Victoria Osteen will host a Super Bowl edition of their Joel Osteen Radio show, with special guests including Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney and James Brown , who will host CBS Sports’ Super Bowl pregame show.

Hall of Famer and legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Derrick Brooks will co-host a special with Mad Dog Sports Radio’s Evan Cohen and Mike Babchik.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden , who coached the Buccaneers to a victory in Super Bowl XXXVII, will sit down for a one-on-one interview with Mad Dog Sports Radio host JT the Brick.

Sway Calloway will host his daily show Sway in the Morning (Eminem’s Shade 45) and will interview special guests during Super Bowl Week.

Former New York Giants QB and Super Bowl XXI MVP Phil Simms will join Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo for a pre-Super Bowl edition of their Mad Dog Sports Radio show, Simms and the Mad Dog.

Super Bowl-focused content from The Pat McAfee Show, hosted by the former NFL punter who has become one of sports media’s most popular personalities, will appear on the SiriusXM app.

Former NFL quarterback and 1984 Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie will debut a new SiriusXM podcast during Super Bowl Week. The Flutie Flakescast will feature Doug’s conversations with active and former QBs, coaches and other personalities from on-and-off the football field.

Former All-Pro defensive back Charles Woodson , who won Super Bowl XLV with the Packers and is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021, will co-host a special for Super Bowl LV Radio and SiriusXM NFL Radio.

New York Jets QB Joe Flacco , who was named MVP of Super Bowl XLVII after leading the Ravens to a championship, will host an hour-long special with Jim Miller and Pat Kirwan for Super Bowl LV Radio and SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Listeners can also tune in to hear a 30-year anniversary special looking back at one of the greatest games in Super Bowl history, the New York Giants’ 20-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Tampa , with interviews with Bill Parcells , Marv Levy , Bill Polian , Ottis Anderson , Bruce Smith , Jeff Hostetler and others.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora’s properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio – music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM’s acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.