SymbianOne Mobile Entertainment, Marketing, & Technology News

Mobile smartphone technology news, entertainment and marketing tips

Home » Nokia Announces a new €99 smartphone for the whole family – The Nokia 1.4

Nokia Announces a new €99 smartphone for the whole family – The Nokia 1.4

by

Marketed at an audience seeking the perfect device for learning and play, the Nokia 1.4 is the company’s first mobile launched in 2021 designed for the whole family. Best of all, the Nokia 1.4 will be released as a”budget-friendly” phone for the family, estimated to have a sticker price of just €99 or $115 US.

Nokia 1.4

The Nokia 1.4 is available globally starting 3rd Feb 2021 and comes in Fjord, Charcoal and Dusk with 1GB/16GB, 1GB/32GB and 3GB/64GB RAM/ROM. Please check local availability

Feel more connected to the people and things you love with the Nokia 1.4. The 6.51” HD+ screen is perfect for learning and playtime with the kids, and with a 2-day battery life and the versatile Camera Go app this is a phone you can count on!

Boasting an impressive screen real estate which stretches to 6.51 inches edge-to-edge, it’s almost a full inch bigger than its predecessor, and the largest ever to feature on a 1 series Nokia (HMD Global)

The following are just a few of the key features:

  • 6.5″ screen
  • Android 10 OS (go edition)
  • Android 11 ready
  • macro camera
  • “Camera go” app
  • 5 mp front-facing camera, 8mp rear
  • Qualcomm chipset
  • rugged design
  • fingerprint sensor
  • 2 day battery life
  • micro USB charger
  • No 5G, sorry

Wondering what’s inside? NokiaMob has taken one apart and shared everything!

Needless to say, we can’t wait to get our hands on this one!! Learn more from Nokia

Full Specs: (Nokia)

With a 2-day battery life1, Qualcomm® chipset and fingerprint sensor. Go faster, more securely with Android 10 (Go edition). With Android 11 (Go edition) on the way, you’re connected to what matters, for longer.

Design

Colors Fjord, Charcoal, Dusk

Size 166.42 × 76.72 × 8.7 mm

Weight Approximately 178 g

Performance

Operating system Android 10 (Go edition) / Android 11 (Go edition) ready

RAM 1, 2 or 3 GB (check regional availability)

CPU Qualcomm® 215 Mobile Platform

Connectivity

Cable type Micro USB

SIM cards Dual SIM

SIM cards (USA and Latin America) Single SIM

SIM card type Nano SIM

Sensors Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer (G-sensor), rear fingerprint sensor

Keys Google Assistant Button2

Cameras

Rear cameras 8 MP auto-focus + 2 MP macro

Front-facing camera 5 MP

Other Rear flash

Battery

Battery type 4000 mAh3 non-removable

Charging 5V/1A

Storage

Internal storage 16, 32 or 64 GB4 (check regional availability)

MicroSD card slot Support for up to 128 GB

Display

Size and type 6.517” HD+

Display ratio 20:9

Audio

3.5 mm headphone jack

FM radio receiver (headset required)

1 microphone

Network and connectivity

Network speed LTE Cat 4

Network bands GSM: 850, 900, 1800, 1900 | WCDMA: 1, 5, 8 | LTE: 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 (120 MHz)

Network bands (USA and Latin America) GSM: 850, 900, 1900 | WCDMA: 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 | LTE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12/17, 28, 66

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth® 4.2

GPS/AGPS

In the box
Nokia 1.4 device

Quick start guide

Charger

Micro USB cable

SIM tray tool

See what others had to say about the Nokia 1.4:

Firstpost

GSM Arena

Tom’s Guide

 

Recent Posts


Featured FREE Resource: