Nokia Announces a new €99 smartphone for the whole family – The Nokia 1.4

Marketed at an audience seeking the perfect device for learning and play, the Nokia 1.4 is the company’s first mobile launched in 2021 designed for the whole family. Best of all, the Nokia 1.4 will be released as a”budget-friendly” phone for the family, estimated to have a sticker price of just €99 or $115 US.

The Nokia 1.4 is available globally starting 3rd Feb 2021 and comes in Fjord, Charcoal and Dusk with 1GB/16GB, 1GB/32GB and 3GB/64GB RAM/ROM. Please check local availability

Feel more connected to the people and things you love with the Nokia 1.4. The 6.51” HD+ screen is perfect for learning and playtime with the kids, and with a 2-day battery life and the versatile Camera Go app this is a phone you can count on!

Boasting an impressive screen real estate which stretches to 6.51 inches edge-to-edge, it’s almost a full inch bigger than its predecessor, and the largest ever to feature on a 1 series Nokia (HMD Global)

The following are just a few of the key features:

6.5″ screen

Android 10 OS (go edition)

Android 11 ready

macro camera

“Camera go” app

5 mp front-facing camera, 8mp rear

Qualcomm chipset

rugged design

fingerprint sensor

2 day battery life

micro USB charger

No 5G, sorry

Wondering what’s inside? NokiaMob has taken one apart and shared everything!

Needless to say, we can’t wait to get our hands on this one!! Learn more from Nokia

Full Specs: (Nokia)

With a 2-day battery life1, Qualcomm® chipset and fingerprint sensor. Go faster, more securely with Android 10 (Go edition). With Android 11 (Go edition) on the way, you’re connected to what matters, for longer.

Design Colors Fjord, Charcoal, Dusk Size 166.42 × 76.72 × 8.7 mm Weight Approximately 178 g

Performance Operating system Android 10 (Go edition) / Android 11 (Go edition) ready RAM 1, 2 or 3 GB (check regional availability) CPU Qualcomm® 215 Mobile Platform

Connectivity Cable type Micro USB SIM cards Dual SIM SIM cards (USA and Latin America) Single SIM SIM card type Nano SIM Sensors Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer (G-sensor), rear fingerprint sensor Keys Google Assistant Button2

Cameras Rear cameras 8 MP auto-focus + 2 MP macro Front-facing camera 5 MP Other Rear flash

Battery Battery type 4000 mAh3 non-removable Charging 5V/1A

Storage Internal storage 16, 32 or 64 GB4 (check regional availability) MicroSD card slot Support for up to 128 GB

Display Size and type 6.517” HD+ Display ratio 20:9

Audio 3.5 mm headphone jack FM radio receiver (headset required) 1 microphone

Network and connectivity Network speed LTE Cat 4 Network bands GSM: 850, 900, 1800, 1900 | WCDMA: 1, 5, 8 | LTE: 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 (120 MHz) Network bands (USA and Latin America) GSM: 850, 900, 1900 | WCDMA: 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 | LTE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12/17, 28, 66 WiFi 802.11 b/g/n Bluetooth® 4.2 GPS/AGPS

In the box Nokia 1.4 device Quick start guide Charger Micro USB cable SIM tray tool

