Maximizing 5G Potential: Clean Data is Key

Increased network speeds may enable more sophisticated visuals and content, but it’s inevitable that marketers—B2B as well as B2C—will have a heightened need for more information points.

According to a study by the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers:

5G promises to enable intelligent network and data application services

This will include connectivity to remote sensors, massive amounts of IoT data, and low latency data transmissions

Big Data analytics will no longer be an afterthought, and it will play a significant role in the evolution of 5G standards

This will enable the intelligence across network, applications, and business.

The conundrum for marketing and communications professionals is dirty data.

Inaccurate or dirty data can be expensive to store, and even more costly when it results in dead end leads and wasted employee time.

“The easiest way to keep your sales and marketing or ‘customer interaction’ data clean is to start with a clean database and have strict rules around each data point including automatic data expiration where necessary.” – Sky Cassidy, CEO, MountainTop Data

According to Cassidy, the main areas to cover are getting your foundational in-house database cleaned, thoroughly vetting the quality of any new data providers, and having any contact and account data that’s automatically fed into your systems screened.

“These new technologies, combined with 5G’s multifarious augmentations, will accelerate mobile commerce, produce more targeted and accurate customer personalization, and enhance the customer experience,” said Cassidy.

How can businesses get the most out of 5G technology? Sky Cassidy can speak to the following:

Current rates of 5G rollout and when area businesses and other entities could have full availability.

How the IoT enables faster and smarter business communications and its potential benefits.

Ways in which entities can harness Big Data and make better use of its communications and marketing potential.

Specific advantages for B2B and B2C marketing efforts.

Potential threats created by emerging 5G technology and how to address them.

