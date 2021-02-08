Keep Hearts Healthy This Valentine’s Day with Amazfit Smartwatches

Share this...

Gift yourself or your loved one an Amazfit smartwatch to monitor fitness and wellness metrics that lead to a healthier heart and lifestyle

IRVINE, Calif.–Amazfit, a global brand in the smart wearables market, is committed to connecting health with technology and is keeping hearts in mind this Valentine’s Day. Monitor heart rate and other important health metrics with an Amazfit smartwatch that matches any style and need.

Whether treating yourself or your sweetheart, customers can save up to $30 off Amazfit’s latest products during the limited time Valentine’s Day Sale.

Gifts for Your Valentine

For the Stylish Sweetheart: The Amazfit GT series of smartwatches offer a fashion-forward design, while featuring comprehensive tools to help track heart rate, sleep quality, stress levels and more. Coming in a variety of round or square timepieces, different colors and even varying sizes, these watches are sure to complement any outfit.

The is a rugged and robust smartwatch sporting 12 military grade certifications and a high-precision GPS. It is designed to be strong and practical for any environment and features 14 built-in sports modes, a 1.3” always-on AMOLED color display, a 20-day battery life and all-day heart rate monitoring. For the Everyday User: The Amazfit Bip S and Amazfit Bip U Pro are perfect for everyday users looking for a long lasting and lightweight smartwatch. The Amazfit Bip S features 40 days of battery life, 5 ATM water resistance, over 40 watch faces to choose from and 10 sports modes. The Amazfit Bip U Pro features a large 1.43” HD color screen, 9-day battery life, 5 ATM water resistance and over 60 sports modes. The Pro model also includes support for Amazon Alexa and a built-in GPS. Health and wellness benefits of these watches include continuous heart rate monitoring, the PAI™ Health Assessment System and more.

Valentine’s Day Specials

Save up to $30 and receive free shipping on Amazfit products via us.amazfit.com and Amazon until February 14, 2021:

Amazfit Bip S for $59.99 (reg. $69.99)

Amazfit Bip U Pro for $59.99 (reg. $69.99)

Amazfit GTS for $99.99 (reg. $119.99)

Amazfit GTR 42mm for $99.99 (reg. $129.99)

Amazfit GTS 2 and Amazfit GTR 2 for $149.99 (reg. $179.99)

Amazfit GTR 47 mm for $109.99 (reg. $139.99)

Amazfit T-Rex for $119.99 (reg. $139.99)

About Amazfit

Established in September 2015, Amazfit is a private brand owned by Huami Technology (NYSE: HMI), offering seven series of smartwatch and bracelet products including the Stratos series, Basic series, Flagship series, Health series, Fashion series, Outdoor series, and X series. Amazfit also provides other smart hardware related to sports and health, including TWS sports earbuds, smart treadmills, smart body fat scales and sports gear. With outstanding design and craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatch products have won many prizes, such as the German iF Industrial Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award. Currently, Amazfit products hit the markets of more than 70 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, and Japan. According to an IDC global wearable device market tracking report, in the first half of 2020, Amazfit watches claimed the largest share of the adult watch market in Italy, Spain, India and other regions, and were also among the top products in regions such as China, Germany, France, Russia, and Brazil.

To find more details about us visit: https://us.amazfit.com/