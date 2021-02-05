How to Extract Contacts from PST file of Outlook 2016?

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

Are you looking for ways to extract contacts from PST file without Outlook? If yes, then go through this article and get all your questions answered.

MS Outlook has a personal storage file (.pst) that stores user’s data for IMPA, POP3, and web-based mail accounts. It is capable of storing all mail items including emails, contacts, calendars, appointments, etc. A single PST file can store up to 2 GB of data for Outlook versions 2019, 2016, 2013, 2011, etc.

Since the PST file is limited to Outlook for Windows, it is not convenient to use this file with any other application. Hence, if you require to access the contact details from your PST file on some other platform, you will have to first convert it into a suitable format.

In the upcoming sections of this article, we will discuss the various methods that can help you with the process.

Smart Way to Extract Contacts from PST File

There are situations where the users do not have MS Outlook installed on their systems but rather have its PST. Or other cases where their Outlook keeps crashing for no reason making it difficult for its users to work with it. In such cases, it becomes next to impossible to extract contacts from PST file.

Therefore, if you want to extract the contacts without the installation of Outlook, you need to use the Outlook to vCard converter tool since there is no direct manual way to do so. This software is enriched with multiple features such as:

Bulk extract contacts from PST file without Outlook.

Extract the contacts in multiple formats as required.

Can automatically detect & load the files from their location.

Converts all fields and attributes of the PST contacts.

Maps the custom fields of the contacts automatically.

Works well with corrupt, password-protected, orphan files.

Step-by-Step Working of the Tool

Download and install the software on your device. Add PST contact file(s)/folder in the tool.

Then, scan the files for any corruption or damage. After the scanning is done, those files will be added to the interface.

After this, preview all details and fields of these contacts.

Finally, choose the format that you wish to convert your PST contacts in. You can convert them to CSV, vCard, WAB, and many other multiple formats. Provide a location to save this file and hit the ‘Export’ button.



Manual Way to Extract Contacts from PST File

The manual method has certain limitations such as the necessity of an Outlook environment on your system before you extract the contacts. Also, it is restricted to only one format and that is the CSV file. This method does not export your contacts into any format other than CSV.

Open MS Outlook on your computer system. Go to the File option & select Open & Export. Then, click on the ‘Import/Export’ button. Now, choose the ‘Export to a File’ option. Click on comma-separated values option. Choose the folder you wish to export contacts from. Provide a location to save this file. Lastly, match the custom fields of these contacts.

Wrapping Up

In this piece of content, we explained how to extract contacts from PST file. It discusses two methods: automatic and manual. The manual way has a lot of limitations and many users do not prefer manual tricks at all. They look for professional solutions since they are the safest bets. For such clients, we have recommended the software that we find best in the niche.