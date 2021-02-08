Coinsquare Launches Quick Trade Mobile App

Share this...

New Quick Trade app provides Canadians with secure and convenient way to buy, sell, and trade digital assets with no commissions

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coinsquare, Canada’s leading digital asset trading platform, has announced the launch of its new Quick Trade mobile app. The simple to use app makes buying and selling digital assets quick and convenient, with customers able to easily manage their portfolio of digital assets.

The launch of Quick Trade represents a new standard for mobile trading, with commission-free transactions and competitive pricing for the most popular digital assets.

The Quick Trade app — available in English and French — offers the following benefits and features:

Simplified KYC process – get verified to trade within seconds

Instant account funding via Interac e-Transfer

No-fee e-Transfer deposits and withdrawals

Commission free trades

Easy portfolio management

Swap between any two assets, with 15 pairings to start and many more to come

At launch, the Quick Trade app will offer Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), XRP and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), with many more digital assets to be onboarded over the coming months.

“We are thrilled to announce the release of Quick Trade. This is just the first of many exciting new announcements to come. Quick Trade’s simple onboarding and easy-to-use interface offers Canadians a simple and secure way of investing in digital assets,” said Stacey Hoisak, CEO of Coinsquare. “Our new Quick Trade app is part of our commitment to offer Canadians the most user-friendly, comprehensive and secure investing experience.”

You can download the Quick Trade app for iOS at the Apple App Store and for Android at Google Play

Coinsquare recently announced new appointments to its board and executive team. The newly appointed directors and executive team have extensive backgrounds in Canadian securities regulation, investment dealer operations and regulated marketplaces.

Coinsquare Capital Markets Ltd. (CCML) also recently submitted a dealer membership application to the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and an application to the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) to operate a regulated marketplace for digital assets. The proposed marketplace will provide automated trading systems bringing together institutional and retail orders from buyers and sellers of digital assets deemed securities under the Ontario Securities Act.

About Coinsquare

Since 2014 Coinsquare has provided digital asset traders a proprietary trading platform engineered to deliver a robust, secure, and intelligent interface for trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and other digital assets.

Coinsquare’s products and services also include Coinsquare Wealth for qualified individuals and institutions. Our Wealth service provides customers with an OTC desk featuring institutional grade liquidity, dedicated account management from one of our experienced Account Directors, and a suite of other investment products focused on digital assets.

For more information about Coinsquare visit https://coinsquare.com/

For more information about the newly launched Quick Trade app visit https://quick-trade.ca/