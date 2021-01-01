William Hill Mobile Sports Betting App and Website Now Available for Sign-Ups

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

The Enhanced Experience is available for Download Anywhere in the State and Through its Website; William Hill Offers Sports Fans a Fast and Fun Experience to Make Their Sports Bets

ALTOONA, Iowa, Jan. 1, 2021 – WHAT: William Hill US, America’s leading sports book operator, today launched its enhanced William Hill Sports Book App and website in Iowa. Available for registration and use from anywhere in the Hawkeye State, the William Hill mobile app (and companion website version) offers a seamless betting experience that makes it easy and quick to find your favorite markets, and to make and track one’s bets.

Built on William Hill’s proprietary platform, the sports betting app offers sports fans a broad and deep array of markets and bet types, including live InPlay wagering for their favorite teams, all at a tap of a finger. The app also includes a quick and secure registration process and a wide variety of options to deposit and withdraw funds, including via approved debit cards, online banking, eCheck, Paypal, PayNearMe (for deposits only) throughout the state, cash at our retail Sports Books, and with the William Hill Prepaid Play+ card.

William Hill operates Sports Books at six casinos throughout Iowa: Harrah’s Council Bluffs, Horseshoe Council Bluffs, Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf, Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo, Lakeside Hotel & Casino, and Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino. William Hill launched the state’s first Sports Book App in August of 2019.

William Hill now offers mobile sports betting apps in eight U.S. jurisdictions (Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, New Jersey, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.) since launching its first mobile offering in 2012, and powers the trading services for the Rhode Island Lottery mobile app.

WHEN: NOW available for access in Iowa. William Hill is offering a risk- free sports bet up to $500 for new customers who make a deposit .