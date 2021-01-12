The world’s first social media for good launches in the US + Canada

Share this...

Non-profits in the US and Canada are reaping the rewards from GoPoolit – the world’s first social media for good – which has launched today.

GoPoolit, which was founded in the United Kingdom over the COVID-19 lockdown by fundraising professionals with decades of experience, provides a new income stream for non-profits through the thing the world engages with the most: social media.

Instead of prompting users to post ‘asks’ and lobby for funds on behalf of non-profits, GoPoolit users are encouraged to show off the creativity that they do on their usual social networks.

Users will talk about their lives, celebrate their achievements, and most likely, post adorable photos of their pets. When doing so, users nominate a charity to their post and share it across all their usual social networks from the GoPoolit platform.

Instead of a ‘like’, their friends, family and followers on GoPoolit have the opportunity to pool between 1-10 ¢ to that post (2-20 ¢ in Canada), and therefore, that non-profit.

The more viral users go, the more opportunity there is to raise hundreds of thousands in pocket-sized donations for causes close to their hearts – simply by doing what they already do.

During these uncertain times, like most industries, charities and the not-for-profit have been feeling an immense amount of pressure. In previous years, conventional methods of fundraising have faltered. A new, innovative approach has struggled to fill that void – until now.

There is an equal demand from social media users for a new platform focused on social good. According to the Pew Research Center, almost two-thirds of Americans think that social media has a mostly negative impact on the state of their country.

With users becoming increasingly disengaged with the policies and practices of many platforms, GoPoolit is the perfect chance to hit the reset button on their digital lives and use social media for good.

On the GoPoolit website and app, users can post their usual social media content in support of non-profits such as World Vision, SOS Children’s Villages, Habitat for Humanity and many more.

Matt Turner, Director of Communications for GoPoolit, said:

“Imagine if every post you ever made on Facebook or Twitter could be monetised into micro-donations for a cause you care deeply about.

In the months and years to come, we are confident that GoPoolit will become a part of millions of people’s everyday lives – and joining today means you’ll be able to say that you were there from the start.

Sometimes, the smallest gestures can collectively have the biggest impact – so join thousands of others who believe that their social media posts can be a cause for good in the world today!”

The GoPoolit website and Android app are now live in the US + Canada. With an iOS app coming soon, the GoPoolit website is compatible on all mobile browsers so that iPhone users can sign up and start pooling immediately.