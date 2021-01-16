Health at the Forefront of Technology Announced at CES 2021

The CES 2021 Eyesafe Exhibition comes in the wake of significant data from across the globe, indicating rising levels of screen time by consumers. Consumer behavior has shifted, perhaps permanently, to a society where people live, work and play online. In turn, Eyesafe, along with its partners in consumer electronics and healthcare, are focused on providing research, education and solutions to mitigate the potential health impacts of high-energy blue light. Together, these companies are helping define the future of electronics and vision health.

About Eyesafe

Eyesafe® is the worldwide supplier of Eyesafe® Technology, Eyesafe® Display, and Eyesafe® Standards, a suite of pioneering products and services that are shaping the consumer electronics industry’s understanding of device usage, screen time, and the impacts of blue light-emitting devices. Eyesafe® Technology and the associated intellectual property portfolio was developed by a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, and light management. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Eyesafe works to develop technologies and standards in conjunction with leaders in health care. Please visit Eyesafe.com for more information.

1 *Based on HP’s internal analysis of displays marketed to consumers as of Jan 2021. Display’s plastic enclosure made with 85% post-consumer recycled plastic content consists of 5% ocean bound plastic materials by weight. Eyesafe® certified website (https://eyesafe.com).