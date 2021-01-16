Ericsson selected by APT for first 5G Multi-Operator Core Network in Taiwan

Share this...

Ericsson to support APT with 5G Non-Standalone Multi-Operator Core Network readiness as well as integration with Far EasTone Telecommunications on the 3.5GHz frequency band

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been selected by Asia-Pacific Telecom Co Ltd (APT) to modernize the communications service provider’s network and support with 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) Multi-Operator Core Network readiness. This includes integration with Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) on the 3.5GHz frequency band in Taiwan.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ericsson will provide high-performing radio access network (RAN) solutions from its 5G-ready Ericsson Radio System portfolio as well as 5G NSA licenses to do 5G Multi-Operator Core Networks (MOCN). The contract also covers Ericsson Network Manager, OSS migration services and upgrade.

In September 2020, FET and APT announced a partnership to provide 5G services on Taiwan’s 3.5GHz frequency band through the nation’s first MOCN – where two or more core networks share the same RAN and bandwidth. The collaboration includes 700MHz shared RAN to be used on both 4G and 5G technologies.

As part of this new deal, several mobile sites will be upgraded with the latest Ericsson 5G RAN technology. The currently installed Ericsson basebands will be modernized to the latest 5G technology standard to match FET’s network quality and maximize user experience.

Chafic Nassif, President of Ericsson Taiwan, says:

“Ericsson continues to accelerate the overall progress of 5G development in Taiwan, supporting both APT and FET to quickly launch new services to market and provide Taiwanese consumers and enterprises with the highest quality communication services. Our enhanced 5G platform provides the technological backbone for the nation’s first Multi-Operator Core Network and we will continue to support both service providers with their successful integration and partnership.”

With the deployment of Ericsson Network Manager, APT will be able to dynamically operate between 4G and 5G networks, with a set of unified applications to securely manage radio access, transport and core networks in an end-to-end manner.

Ericsson now has 124 commercial 5G agreements with communications service providers globally, 74 of which have been publicly announced.

