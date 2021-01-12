Elo Introduces M50 Android-Powered Mobile Computer

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit

The rugged M50 handheld computer, launching Elo’s fourth-generation Android-powered device portfolio, increases employee efficiency with the ability to scan, capture and collaborate on the go

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elo, a leading global provider of Android-powered interactive devices, today announced the Elo M50 mobile computer. The new M50 joins Elo’s robust portfolio of Android-based devices used by world-class retailers, restaurant brands and manufacturers around the globe for applications from POS and self-order to endless aisle and automation.

“We’re excited to welcome the powerful M50 mobile computer to our portfolio of world-class products, giving customers around the globe access to Google Mobile Services apps and tools to increase productivity throughout their workflows” Tweet this

The rugged handheld computer boasts a 5.5-inch HD touch display, integrated 8 MP Camera, 2D barcode scanner and NFC and is powered by Android 10 and Google Mobile Services (GMS). Seamless integration, effortless provisioning and simplified device management for the M50 is possible via EloView® or a 3rd-party device-management platform. From buy-online-and-pick-up-in-store and inventory management to pick-and-pack fulfilment, table service and clinical communication, the Elo M50 enhances productivity in retail, hospitality, industrial and healthcare environments.

Elo’s M50 design is backed by six years of enterprise-focused Android development and leadership. For essential durability, the new M50 features Corning Gorilla Glass, MIL-STD-810G drop specification and an IP-65 rating for water and dust ingress protection.

“We’re excited to welcome the powerful M50 mobile computer to our portfolio of world-class products, giving customers around the globe access to Google Mobile Services apps and tools to increase productivity throughout their workflows,” said Craig Witsoe, CEO at Elo. “And because the M50 is EloView-ready like all our Android-based devices, it is easy to secure, manage and deploy an entire fleet of Elo mobile and fixed interactive solutions using a single unified architecture.”

Built for Enterprise Use

Powerful platform with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and Android 10 GMS;

with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and Android 10 GMS; Operating system longevity with OS updates and security patches for 12 months and optional EloCare SM OS 360 coverage for up to five years;

with OS updates and security patches for 12 months and optional EloCare OS 360 coverage for up to five years; Full remote device management via EloView or any Android-supported 3 rd -party device-management software using OEM Config;

via EloView or any Android-supported 3 -party device-management software using OEM Config; Enterprise applications that include custom and locked-down user interfaces, battery management and barcode scanning;

that include custom and locked-down user interfaces, battery management and barcode scanning; Elo’s unified architecture that spans sizes and form factors, covering interactive touchpoints throughout your business, streamlining device management and lowering total cost of ownership; and

that spans sizes and form factors, covering interactive touchpoints throughout your business, streamlining device management and lowering total cost of ownership; and Optional accessories that include a docking station, expansion module, multi-unit device and battery chargers and hand strap.

Deploy & Control With EloView

EloView allows an entire network of Android-powered Elo devices to be securely deployed and managed from anywhere. From zero-touch provisioning to deploying content and adjusting settings remotely, EloView can help reduce operating costs while increasing productivity. With the on-device application suite, users can leverage Elo Home to deploy a package of apps, Google apps included, and set specific apps available to admins only—all while maintaining a locked-down interface with flexibility to move from one app to another.

Protect Your Investment

EloCare delivers service and support, including accidental damage protection, advance unit replacement and extended warranties.

To learn more, visit EloTouch.com.