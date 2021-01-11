DemList Launches Presidential Calendar

Share this...

For the third presidential cycle, DemList, the country’s most comprehensive free resource for information on events surrounding the Democratic Party, is pleased to announce the launch of the DemList 2021 Presidential Inaugural Calendar.

“Providing a free, informative, effective platform for connecting people to the resources, issues, politics and players goes to the heart of DemList’s mission,” said DemList Publisher Kimberly Scott.

DemList also publishes the DemDaily political column, dedicated to educating and informing followers on the political topics of the day. The column is followed by Party, public and elected officials, progressives, labor, lobbyists, donors, media, celebrities, activists and voters in every state, DC, the territories and in over 50 countries.

DemList is working with the Presidential Inaugural Committee to post the most current updates on the official ceremonies as they become available. The calendar is also open to allied organizations to submit their state and national fundraising events, forums and meetings related to the January 20, 2021 inaugural.

“During this unprecedented health crisis, when people are unable to meet in person to participate in the historic inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the 46th President and Vice President of the United States, we take pride in providing the trusted, central source for connecting the public to what will truly be a global celebration.”